

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that New York is the first state in the nation to launch their Home Energy Rebates program.



New York's program will allow more low-and-middle income families to take advantage of efficiency and clean energy upgrades that will make their homes more comfortable while saving money on their energy bills.



New York's launch is part of a nationwide initiative to provide $8.8 billion in Federal funding for states, territories, and Tribes to lower energy costs and increase efficiency in American homes by making it cheaper to install cost-saving measures such as heat pumps, electrical panels, and insulation.



It is estimated that these energy saving measures will save consumers up to $1 billion annually in energy costs and support an estimated 50,000 U.S. jobs in residential construction, manufacturing, and other sectors.



Many Americans spend a large portion of their monthly income to heat, cool and power their homes - with some of the lowest-income families spending more than 30 percent of their income on energy bills.



New York is launching the first phase of its $158 million Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates (HEAR) program. Single-family properties and multifamily properties of up to four units are eligible under the first phase, while later phases of New York's program will reach larger multifamily buildings and point-of-sale rebates at retailers, the Department of Energy said.



