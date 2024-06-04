Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
04.06.24
21:50 Uhr
2,720 Euro
-0,045
-1,63 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GAMING INNOVATION GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.06.2024 22:18 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

ST JULIANS, Malta, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to today's announcement from Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) regarding a SEK 100 million directed share issue.

Jonas Warrer Petersen Holding ApS, a company owned by Jonas Warrer, Group CEO and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has participated in the share issue with 18,338 shares at a price of SEK 31.00 per share. After this transaction, Jonas Warrer holds 60,000 options in GiG and close associates of Jonas Warrer own 724,868 shares in GiG.

Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has participated in the share issue with 366,774 shares at a price of SEK 31.00 per share. After this transaction, Richard Carter owns 566,774 shares in GiG.

For further information, contact:
Tore Formo, Group CFO, tore@gig.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)
Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group---mandatory-notification-of-trade,c3995253

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group---mandatory-notification-of-trade-302163851.html

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.