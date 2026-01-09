Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Cool Company Ltd.("CoolCo" or the "Company") (NYSE: CLCO CLCO.OL) on January 6, 2026, announcing that all conditions precedent to the completion of the merger of CoolCo with a newly formed, wholly owned subsidiary of EPS Ventures Ltd. ("EPS") have been satisfied.

The merger has been duly registered in the Bermuda Registrar of Companies, having been effected through a cash merger. The merger has now been completed, and CoolCo, as the surviving company, has become wholly owned by EPS and its subsidiaries.

As further detailed in CoolCo's stock exchange announcement of January 6, 2026, holders of Company common shares that are eligible to receive the merger consideration and which were registered in Euronext Securities Oslo (VPS) and listed on Euronext Growth Oslo as of the close of business on January 8, 2026 (the cut-off date), as they will appear in CoolCo's shareholders register with the VPS as of the close of business on January 12, 2026 (the VPS payment record date), will receive the Norwegian kroner equivalent of the merger consideration of $9.65 per CoolCo common share they own as of the close of business on the cut-off date and as recorded with the VPS on the VPS payment record date. The merger consideration is expected to be paid by the VPS account operator on or about January 14, 2026. Holders of Company common shares that are eligible to receive the merger consideration and which are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) (other than common shares registered in the VPS) will receive merger consideration through the facilities of the Depositary Trust Corporation (DTC).

CoolCo expects to be delisted from the New York Stock Exchange and Euronext Growth Oslo, and intends to file a certification on Form 15-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") to terminate the registration of the Company common shares under Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (together with the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder, the "Exchange Act") and terminate the Company's reporting obligations under Section 13 of the Exchange Act with respect to the Company common shares.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

