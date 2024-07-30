

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google recently released a new Olympic advertisement featuring its AI program, Gemini, which has sparked significant controversy.



The ad, titled 'Dear Sydney,' depicts a father helping his daughter write a letter to her idol, American Olympic track star Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, using Google's AI search feature for hurdling techniques.



While the ad aims to highlight the positive aspects of using AI for personal correspondence, it has faced criticism from international media outlets, including New York Magazine, Brobible, INC.com, CNN, and others.



Critics argue that the commercial fails to resonate with real emotions and promotes laziness, undermining the importance of personal effort. Many viewers have expressed disappointment with the ad, particularly citing concerns about the loss of authenticity and personal touch in using AI to craft the letter instead of a child's handwritten message. They fear that relying on AI for such tasks could stifle children's creativity and learning.



In response to the backlash, Google disabled comments on the ad's YouTube video. Numerous posts on various platforms including Threads, X, LinkedIn, and others have expressed similar sentiments, emphasizing the ad's perceived lack of authenticity and the inappropriate application of AI.



Truescope's analysis indicates that the online comments revolve around key themes including loss of authenticity and personal touch and the misuse of AI's potential. Critics argue that the ad missed an opportunity to demonstrate AI in a more meaningful way by fostering real connections between athletes and fans.



In a statement, a Google spokesperson emphasized that the company believes AI can enhance human creativity but can never replace it. The ad was intended to showcase an authentic story celebrating Team USA and demonstrate how the Gemini app can provide a starting point or thought starter for those seeking writing ideas.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX