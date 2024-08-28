

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reported Wednesday that net income attributable to the company for the second quarter soared to $133.17 million or $2.50 per share from $56.89 million or $1.10 per share in the prior-year quarter.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $2.50 per share, compared to $1.08 per share last year.



Net sales for the quarter grew 21 percent to $1.13 billion from $935.35 million in the same quarter last year. Net sales were also up 22 percent on a constant currency basis. Total company comparable sales growth was 18 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $2.22 per share on revenues of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company expects net sales growth in the low double-digits compared to fiscal third quarter 2023 level of $935 million.



For fiscal 2024, the company now projects net sales growth of 12 and 13 percent from $4.3 billion in fiscal 2023, up from the prior forecast for a growth of around 10 percent.



The Street is looking for revenues of $1.15 billion for the quarter and revenue growth of 12.0 percent to $4.79 billion for the year.



