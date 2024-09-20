

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's current account surplus decreased in July from a year ago, data from the Bank of Greece showed on Friday.



The current account surplus declined to EUR 246.2 million in July from EUR 846.7 billion in the same period last year.



The visible trade deficit widened to EUR 2.84 billion from EUR 2.62 billion last year, due to a larger rise in imports than in exports.



The surplus in the services balance shrank to EUR 4.2 billion from EUR 4.4 billion a year ago.



The deficit of the primary income account widened to EUR 887.9 million from EUR 705.5 million.



The secondary income balance registered a shortfall of EUR 177.6 million versus EUR 194.1 million in the previous year.



In July, the capital account balance turned to a surplus of EUR 1.2 million from a deficit of EUR 39.8 million a year ago, while the financial account surplus stood at EUR 662.3 million.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News