i3 Energy PLC Announces ISS and Glass Lewis Recommendations

ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend i3 Energy Shareholders Vote FOR the Proposed Transaction with Gran Tierra Energy, Inc

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2024 / I3 Energy is pleased to note that the two most influential independent proxy advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), and Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), have both recommended that shareholders vote FOR the proposed acquisition of i3 Energy by Gran Tierra Energy, Inc ("Gran Tierra") at the upcoming Court Meeting and General Meeting on 7 October.

The Board of i3 Energy also reiterates its unanimous recommendation for shareholders to vote in favour of the proposed acquisition for the following reasons:

1. Gran Tierra's offer represents a premium of 49% to the closing price on the 16th of August 2024, the day before the offer was announced and a premium of 49.7% to the 30-day volume weighted average price, ending the 16th of August 2024.

2. The offer value compares favourably to comparable company valuations and transactions across a range of metrics.

3. The offer represents the highest share price of the Company since October 2023

4. The cash payment accelerates returns and is equivalent to over 10 years of dividends at the current quarterly dividend payment.

5. i3 Energy shareholders will own up to 16.5% of the pro-forma Gran Tierra company, which brings increased scale and financial capacity to extract value from i3 Energy's Canadian undeveloped resource base; particularly, its key Simonette Montney asset - Gran Tierra's financial resources are expected to be deployed to accelerate its development and i3 shareholders will benefit from this through their ongoing shareholding in the Combined Group.

6. Beyond the development of key assets in i3's portfolio, i3's shareholders will gain exposure to Gran Tierra's diverse portfolio of 100% owned and operated oil weighted production and development assets and a large inventory of exploration prospects. The pro-forma company will be able to allocate capital to the most profitable projects from a much larger opportunity set. The growth potential and optionality in the pro-forma business will be considerably greater than in i3 Energy as a standalone entity. Gran Tierra is an active operator and has many projects that if successful, will deliver incremental near-term production and cashflows.

7. The transaction will combine two high quality teams with a strong track record of success in the jurisdictions in which they operate. We believe the combination will result in enhanced performance across the business units and generate beneficial operational and cost synergies.

Details of the General Meeting:

The Scheme requires approval at the Court Meeting and at the i3 Energy General Meeting.

The Court Meeting and the i3 Energy General Meeting will be held at APCO, Floor 5, 40 Strand, London, WC2N 5RW on 7 October 2024 at 1.00 p.m. and 1.15 p.m., respectively (or, in the case of the i3 Energy General Meeting, if later, as soon thereafter as the Court Meeting has been concluded or adjourned).

Information on how to vote is detailed in the Scheme Document, found on i3's website: https://i3.energy/grantierra-offer/

Unless otherwise defined, all capitalised terms in this announcement have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document. All references to times are to London, UK, times unless otherwise stated.

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc Majid Shafiq (CEO) c/o Camarco Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980 Zeus Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce,Darshan Patel, Isaac Hooper Tel: +44 (0) 203 829 5000 Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030 Camarco

Georgia Edmonds, Violet Wilson, Sam Morris Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy plc is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy plc is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 please visit https://i3.energy

