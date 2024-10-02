i3 Energy PLC Announces Dispatch of Rule 15 Letters

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

RECOMMENDED AND FINAL CASH AND SHARE ACQUISITION for i3 Energy plc ("i3 Energy") by Gran Tierra Energy Inc. ("Gran Tierra") to be implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006

Dispatch of Rule 15 Letters to Participants in the i3 Energy Share Plans

On 19 August 2024, the boards of directors of i3 Energy and Gran Tierra made an announcement pursuant to Rule 2.7 of the Code (the "Rule 2.7 Announcement") that they had agreed the terms of a recommended and final cash and share acquisition of the entire issued, and to be issued, share capital of i3 Energy (the "Acquisition").

The Acquisition is to be implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement between i3 Energy and Gran Tierra under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") and is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the scheme document relating to the Acquisition (the "Scheme Document").

A letter to participants in each of the i3 Energy Share Plans to provide information on how the Scheme and the Acquisition will affect their options and awards and the arrangements applicable to those participants, including details of proposals being made and relevant dates and times (the "Rule 15 Letters") has been made available on i3 Energy's website at https://i3.energy/grantierra-offer-terms/ and Gran Tierra's website at https://www.grantierra.com/investor-relations/recommended-acquisition/ up to and including the Effective Date. The contents of these websites are not incorporated into, and do not form part of, this Announcement.

The terms and conditions of the Acquisition are set out in full in the Scheme Document. Capitalised terms in this announcement, unless otherwise defined, have the same meanings as set out in the Scheme Document, a copy of which is available on the i3 Energy website at https://i3.energy/grantierra-offer-terms/ and the Gran Tierra website at https://www.grantierra.com/investor-relations/recommended-acquisition/.

Enquiries:

For further information please contact:

i3 Energy Majid Shafiq (CEO) c/o Camarco Tel: +44 (0) 203 757 4980 Zeus Capital Limited James Joyce, Darshan Patel, Isaac Hooper +44 (0) 203 829 5000 Camarco Andrew Turner Violet Wilson Sam Morris +44 (0) 203 757 4980

Disclaimer

Zeus Capital Limited ("Zeus"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for i3 Energy as financial adviser, nominated adviser and joint broker and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than i3 Energy for providing the protections afforded to clients of Zeus, or for providing advice in relation to matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Zeus nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Zeus in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Additional Information

This Announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form any part of, an offer to sell or subscribe for or any invitation or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise.

The Acquisition is being made solely through and on the terms set out in the Scheme Document, which contains the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to vote in respect of the Acquisition, (or, in the event that the Acquisition is to be implemented by means of a Takeover Offer, the offer document) together with the accompanying Forms of Proxy.

i3 Energy Shareholders are encouraged to read the Scheme Document (or any further documentation published in connection with the Acquisition) carefully when it becomes available because it contains important information in relation to the Acquisition. Any decision by i3 Energy Shareholders in relation to the Acquisition should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Scheme Document.

Overseas Shareholders

The availability of the Acquisition to i3 Energy Shareholders who are not resident in the United Kingdom may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdictions in which they are resident. Any person outside the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws and/or regulations of another jurisdiction should inform themselves of, and should observe, any applicable legal and/or regulatory requirements. Any failure to comply with the restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into or from jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by law and therefore any persons who are subject to the laws of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves about, and observe, such restrictions. Any failure to comply with the applicable restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

Unless otherwise determined by Gran Tierra or required by the Code and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Acquisition will not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Acquisition by any such use, means, instrumentality or form (including, without limitation, facsimile, email or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) within any Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this document and all documents relating to the Acquisition (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must observe these restrictions and must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction. Doing so may render invalid any purported vote in respect of the Acquisition.

Responsibility

The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of i3 Energy is Majid Shafiq, Chief Executive Officer.

Dealing and Opening Position Disclosure Requirements

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in one per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified.

An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th Business Day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th Business Day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in one per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the Business Day following the date of the relevant dealing. If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4). Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the Offer Period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

