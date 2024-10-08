

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 09.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) is up over 65% at $3.02. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (BPTH) is up over 39% at $1.21. Innovation Beverage Group Limited (IBG) is up over 26% at $2.35. Aditxt, Inc. (ADTX) is up over 12% at $1.67. Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI) is up over 10% at $2.60. Surf Air Mobility Inc. (SRFM) is up over 9% at $2.39. Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (ORKA) is up over 7% at $27.99. MBX Biosciences, Inc. (MBX) is up over 7% at $26.00. Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) is up over 7% at $1.21. Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) is up over 6% at $27.12.



In the Red



ZJK Industrial Co., Ltd. (ZJK) is down over 25% at $5.10. SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) is down over 23% at $7.77. QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is down over 20% at $3.72. Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) is down over 19% at $103.80. UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 18% at $9.29. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is down over 18% at $3.83. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is down over 17% at $3.06. Wah Fu Education Group Limited (WAFU) is down over 15% at $2.01. Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) is down over 14% at $22.22. CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) is down over 14% at $1.50. X Financial (XYF) is down over 13% at $7.15. Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) is down over 12% at $7.00. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is down over 11% at $4.94. Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is down over 10% at $2.72. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is down over 9% at $2.14. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT) is down over 6% at $3.18.



