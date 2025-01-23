Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 23.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Amazon investiert Millionen in Kernenergie - so können Sie sich früh positionieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.01.2025 12:06 Uhr
149 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

P2P.org Joins Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace As Staking Provider

Finanznachrichten News

The partnership will strengthen institutional confidence in Northstake's solution with secure, scalable, and compliant infrastructure

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northstake A/S has announced that P2P.org, a leading global staking platform, will join its ETH Validator Marketplace as a staking infrastructure provider. This collaboration will see P2P.org provide enterprise-grade node infrastructure, enhancing institutional confidence in Northstake's staking solution and advancing the broader $2.8 trillion staking market.

Clients using Northstake's solution will be able to leverage P2P.org's institutional-grade infrastructure and expertise in operating validators on Ethereum. P2P.org is one of the largest validators on Ethereum surpassing 1 million staked ETH and $7.1 billion in total value locked (TVL) in 2024.

Jesper Johansen, CEO and Founder of Northstake said: "The institutional staking landscape demands both innovation and scale. By partnering with P2P.org, we can offer one of the largest ETH validators in the Ethereum ecosystem to our clients. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to unlock institutional staking and total return ETH products."

As one of the world's largest institutional-grade staking providers, P2P.org powers the blockchain economy by providing enterprise-grade node infrastructure and staking operations across more than 40 protocols for 130+ institutional clients. Through this partnership, P2P.org's infrastructure will strengthen Northstake's mission to deliver compliant staking solutions tailored to the needs of institutional clients.

Alex Esin, CEO at P2P.org added: "Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace represents a significant advancement in institutional staking solutions, particularly for regulated financial institutions requiring both liquidity and regulatory compliance. Our partnership will combine P2P.org's enterprise-grade node infrastructure with Northstake's innovative marketplace, setting new standards for institutional staking services."

In recent months, Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model allowing asset managers to trade their ETH validators on an industry-leading marketplace, including GSR, Nonco, DV Chain, and Keyrock. Similarly, Northstake's ETH Validator Marketplace enabled 3iQ, the leading Canadian investment fund manager of The Ether Fund and the 3iQ Ether Staking ETF, to stake a higher percentage of its assets.

Jesper Johansen, CEO and Founder of Northstake, is available for interviews.

About Northstake A/S

Northstake A/S is a regulated, EU-based virtual asset service provider offering compliant staking products to institutions. Northstake has demonstrated a new staking model allowing institutional investors to trade Eth validators on a marketplace with industry-leading market markers. Northstake aims to build a tokenized ETH validator marketplace for institutions. Northstake A/S (VASP, FTID: 17520) is regulated under the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA). To learn more visit www.northstake.dk

About P2P.org

P2P.org is a leading platform for secure and non-custodial staking for crypto businesses and intermediaries. With over 90,000 delegators and $8+ billion in total locked value, P2P.org democratizes staking access while championing "Staking-as-a-Business." By making staking effortless and profitable, P2P.org fosters broader participation in securing blockchain networks, which is vital for the sustainability of the crypto ecosystem.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/p2porg-joins-northstakes-eth-validator-marketplace-as-staking-provider-302357629.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.