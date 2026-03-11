Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2026) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), one of the first publicly traded companies dedicated to growing and building the Solana economy, today shared that Balance, Canada's oldest and largest digital asset custodian, has integrated the Company's Orangefin validator as a top Solana staking provider for its custody clients. As a publicly traded Canadian company operating under the oversight of both the OSC and SEC, SOL Strategies brings a level of regulatory accountability and transparency to validator operations that private infrastructure providers are not subject to.

Balance evaluates staking providers independently, without commercial arrangements or referral fees influencing its recommendations. After assessing Solana validators on the basis of uptime reliability and third-party compliance certifications, Balance selected Orangefin, by SOL Strategies, as an option for clients looking to stake their SOL holdings. Orangefin has consistently maintained 100% uptime through the most recent reporting period. The validator operates under SOL Strategies' institutional compliance framework, which includes ISO 27001, SOC 1 and 2 Type 2 certifications.

"Balance approached this the right way," said Michael Hubbard, Interim CEO of SOL Strategies. "We believe Orangefin's track record on uptime, backed by independent audits, is exactly what a regulated custodian needs to be confident in a recommendation. The fact that it's a Canadian institution choosing a Canadian-built validator matters to us too."

"The integration of SOL Strategies' Orangefin validator into our ecosystem reflects our commitment to providing institutional clients with high-quality options for their digital asset participation. At Balance, our role is to offer the secure infrastructure and regulatory clarity required for institutions to navigate the Solana network with confidence. By identifying providers that meet rigorous standards for uptime and third-party compliance, we continue to fulfill our mission as a custodian dedicated to safeguarding the assets of our clients," said George Bordianu, co-founder and CEO of Balance.

SOL Strategies currently serves over 33,500 unique wallets across its validator network, representing over 5% of all staking participants on the Solana network. The company's validator network holds over 3.8 million SOL in assets under delegation. Institutional partners include ARK Invest's Digital Asset Revolutions Fund, VanEck, Crypto.com, Neptune Digital Assets, and Solana Mobile, among others.

About Balance

Balance connects its clients to top-tier providers such as Attestant, DARMA Capital, Maple Finance, and SOL Strategies through its digital asset rails, enabling them to stake, lend, and liquidate billions of dollars' worth of assets directly from the comfort of Balance Trust Company, its qualified custodian. www.balance.ca/disclaimer

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a Canadian investment company that operates at the forefront of blockchain innovation. Specializing in the Solana ecosystem, the company provides strategic investments and infrastructure solutions to enable the next generation of decentralized applications.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

