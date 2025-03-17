Data Center Asia: DCA Expands Across Asia, Connecting North and Southeast Asia's Thriving Data Center Markets

HONG KONG, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Center Asia (DCA) is proud to announce its strategic expansion across Asia in 2025, cementing its role as the leading technology hub for Asia's data center and digital transformation. Following the exciting launch of DCA Hong Kong - the flagship event targeting Northeast Asia, we are introducing two additional exhibitions in Malaysia and Indonesia - two of Southeast Asia's most dynamic and rapidly growing data center markets. By strategically tailoring each edition to its respective market in focus, the event portfolio now delivers enhanced value and a sharper focus on connecting industry leaders and innovators.

These exhibitions will collectively showcase the entire data center value chain, highlighting ground-breaking advancements in hardware, digital infrastructure, AI, cloud solutions and cybersecurity. With an extended footprint, businesses can gain valuable insights into local market dynamics, compare strategies across regions, and uncover key opportunities for growth in targeted Asian markets.

Three Regional Events, One Connected Network

Each DCA event will provide localised insights tailored to its respective market while remaining seamlessly connected to the broader DCA network. Leveraging the unique characteristics of each location, the events will offer distinct advantages, ranging from region-specific networking opportunities to strategic co-location with established tech events, all designed to enhance their overall impact and credibility.

DCA Hong Kong - All-In-One Digital Hub at The Heart of Asia

Taking place from 15-17 July 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, DCA Hong Kong (DCA-HK) is the flagship event of the series. Positioned at the heart of Asia, the event bridges the data center industries of both Northeast and Southeast Asia, while serving as a strategic gateway for global companies entering the Asian market. Anchored in Hong Kong, DCA places a strong focus on the Greater Bay Area while extending its influence across East Asia, covering key markets such as China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, and other Regional Opportunities in Asia (ROA).

Co-located with Build4Asia, Mobility Tech Asia and The Battery Show Asia, the show offers a comprehensive, integrated approach to data usage in advanced battery systems, energy storage, green facilities, fuel cells and building technologies. By aligning with these established events in Asia, DCA Hong Kong fosters a vibrant exchange of ideas and innovations across industries, contributing to sustainable infrastructure and advancement of smart city in Asia.

DCA Indonesia - Strategic Platform for Indonesia's Growing Digital Ecosystem

DCA Indonesia (DCA-ID) is a highly focused, localised event designed to address the specific opportunities and challenges of Indonesia's rapidly advancing digital transformation. Set for 17-18 September 2025 at the Jakarta International Expo, the event will concentrate on Indonesia's burgeoning digital ecosystem; with significant government investments supporting the development of local data center infrastructure, DCA Indonesia will shine a spotlight on the country's digital transformation, hyperscale expansion and sustainable infrastructure development to meet surging demand for high-capacity data solutions.

Developed upon the foundation of Indonesia Energy and Engineering (IEE)-ASEAN's largest exhibition for electric power and energy solutions-the event will foster synergies between the data center and energy sectors, addressing the needs of power generation, renewable energy and electrical equipment in Southeast Asia while bringing in energy talents to improve data center efficiency.

DCA Malaysia - Pivotal Hub for SEA's Data Center Landscape

Scheduled for 18-20 November 2025 at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur, DCA Malaysia (DCA-MY) will serve as a key hub for Southeast Asia's rapidly evolving data center landscape, encompassing major markets such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and other Southeast Asian countries. Focusing on key themes such as regional connectivity, hyperscale infrastructure and sustainability, DCA Malaysia will highlight regional trends, investment opportunities and technological advancements, offering practical solutions to support the continued growth of Southeast Asia's data center sector.

DCA Malaysia is developed upon the foundation of Smart Nation Expo, a highly regarded tech event offering insights into 5G connectivity, smart city planning and digital transformation across Southeast Asia. By capitalising on the region's strong digital expertise, the event offers a deeper understanding of how technology advancement empowers data center businesses, positioning SEA as a key player in Asia's digital and data ecosystem.

Strengthening Asia's Digital Future

As a premier digital brand under Informa, DCA leverages its U.S. counterpart's success to unlock business opportunities across North and Southeast Asia. With Informa's robust network, DCA supports companies in expanding their reach and gaining a competitive edge. DCA's expanded portfolio will accelerate the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and talent across Asia. Bringing together a diverse community of data center and tech professionals, the series will foster stronger partnerships and collaboration, significantly enhance Asia's digital competitiveness, and unlock greater potential for businesses in Asia and beyond.

###

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms Hannah Gao

hannah.gao@informa.com

+852 3187 5728?

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2509411/Data_Center_Asia_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dca-expands-across-asia-connecting-north-and-southeast-asias-thriving-data-center-markets-302402619.html