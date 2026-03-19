CCH iFirm Engagement delivers a unified solution for audit professionals, leveraging Wolters Kluwer's legacy of innovation and expertise.

Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting today announced the launch of CCH iFirm Engagement, the first full cloud audit software now available to audit firms in Singapore and Malaysia. For over a decade, CCH iFirm has been driving impact globally for tax and accounting firms, reinforcing its position as a leading, global cloud platform designed to empower accounting professionals and streamline compliance, client management, and workflow across the entire firm-already trusted by many firms and now set to transform the audit and practice management technology landscape in Southeast Asia.

"CCH iFirm Engagement represents a significant leap forward for audit firms in Singapore and Malaysia," said Megan Mulia, Managing Director of Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting Asia Pacific. "Our integrated cloud solution not only simplifies audit processes but also ensures the highest standards of data security and compliance. We are excited to bring this trusted technology to Southeast Asia, empowering firms to achieve greater efficiency and value."

CCH iFirm Engagement delivers a comprehensive, all-in-one platform that integrates cloud audit software with audit data analytics, practice management, document management, while providing features that help firms implement processes aligned with ISQM 1 requirements. Unlike typical standalone audit solutions in market, CCH iFirm Engagement delivers a unified solution that streamlines workflows and provides exceptional value through its comprehensive and integrated approach.

Key Features and Benefits

Integrated Solution: Combines audit, practice management with firm-level insights, document management, secure client portal, and audit data analytics in a single platform.

Combines audit, practice management with firm-level insights, document management, secure client portal, and audit data analytics in a single platform. Cloud-Based Security: Built with robust controls and ISO 27001 certification, promoting data protection and peace of mind for firms operating in the cloud.

Built with robust controls and ISO 27001 certification, promoting data protection and peace of mind for firms operating in the cloud. Cost Efficiency: Eliminates the need for physical document storage and server hosting, reducing IT maintenance costs and freeing firms from manual software updates.

CCH iFirm Engagement stands out as the only solution in the market offering a fully integrated suite for audit and practice management, delivering enhanced data security and compliance that surpasses local solutions in Malaysia and Singapore. At the center of this product is Wolters Kluwer's deep expertise in audit, tax, and accounting, ensuring that firms benefit from advanced technology built on industry-leading knowledge and best practices.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com