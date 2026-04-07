Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer accelerates AI leadership with AI Center of Excellence and "FAB" platform

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer accelerates AI leadership with AI Center of Excellence and "FAB" platform - moving trusted innovation from idea to impact, faster

Disciplined innovation at scale combines deep expertise, proven governance, and a purpose-built AI platform to deliver trusted, high-value solutions - faster

Alphen aan den Rijn - April 7, 2026 -Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information solutions, software and services for professionals, announced continued momentum from its AI Center of Excellence and proprietary Foundation and Beyond ("FAB") AI enablement platform - two enterprise capabilities that, together with disciplined organizational design, are enabling the company to deliver trustworthy, high value AI innovations to customers at speed.

At the core is FAB, Wolters Kluwer's model agnostic, enterprise AI enablement platform designed for model pluralism, agentic orchestration, governance, and scale. FAB standardizes essential capabilities - tracing, logging, tuning, grounding, evaluation profiles, and safe integration to external systems - so product teams can ship built-in (not bolted-on) AI that preserves the quality and trust customers expect.



"We've invested for more than a decade to embed AI responsibly into our expert solutions," said Stacey Caywood, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, Wolters Kluwer. "Our AI Center of Excellence and FAB platform let us move faster - without compromising on trust, security, or quality - so customers get high value innovation exactly where they need it most."

Disciplined Structure, Real World-Speed

Wolters Kluwer's technology organization, the Digital eXperience Group (DXG), supports all five divisions with reusable platforms and horizontal Centers of Excellence. Each division has a CTO aligned to business outcomes, enabling deep customer intimacy and faster, safer delivery. This structure, combined with FAB, has accelerated development cycles and increased the share of digital revenue that is AI enabled.

FAB: From Foundation Models to Agentic Outcomes

FAB provides a common toolkit to:

Select and adapt the right model for the right task (model pluralism) while grounding outputs in proprietary, expert curated content;

Orchestrate multiagent workflows for complex, end-to-end tasks with human/?expert oversight;

Integrate safely with enterprise ecosystems via a governed gateway;

Continuously evaluate and improve performance with expert defined rubrics.

This platform strategy is already powering innovations across the portfolio, including UpToDateExpert AI in Health and CCH AxcessExpert AI in Tax & Accounting - each deeply embedded into customer workflows and governed to enterprise standards.



"Agentic AI demands more than a single model and a chat bot," said Alex Tyrrell, Head of Advanced Technology, Wolters Kluwer Health. "FAB equips our teams with the rails for multi-model, multi-agent systems - plus grounding, guardrails, and expert evaluation - so AI is built-in, enterprise-grade, and outcome-oriented from day one."

Built-In, Not Bolted-On

Because Wolters Kluwer's flagship platforms are cloud native and API-first, innovations are delivered as integrated capabilities, preserving auditability, security, and user experience rather than as one-off addons. This is crucial for high-stakes professional workflows where quality and governance are non-negotiable.

Experience Matters

While new entrants tout disruption, Wolters Kluwer brings years of AI experience, proprietary content moats, and deep workflow knowledge - a combination that customers say translates to safer, faster time to value.

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About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact

Stefan Kloet

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Global Communications

Mobile +31 612 22 36 57

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com

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