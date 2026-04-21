Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik is set to host Global inTouch 2026, its flagship user conference which takes place May 19-21, 2026, in Lucca, Italy. Celebrating its 20th edition, Global inTouch launches a global event series demonstrating how CCH Tagetik with Expert AI is transforming the way finance works with AI-enabled capabilities embedded directly into the processes that matter most to the office of the CFO.

Following the event in Lucca, the Global inTouch showcase will continue with regional inTouch events across key markets worldwide, including Belgium, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

This year's theme, Own the Future, reflects Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik's commitment to continuous innovation and to empowering finance teams to deliver impact today while confidently shaping what's next.

"The role of the CFO is expanding from reporting on the past to strategically orchestrating the future to maximize value creation," saidMaria Montenegro, CEO of Corporate Performance ESG at Wolters Kluwer. "Global inTouch 2026 shows how Expert AI is embedded directly into finance processes to help teams detect risk earlier, explain performance clearly, and take action with confidence and control."

At the heart of Global inTouch 2026 is the leading CCH Tagetik unified finance platform, bringing together product experts, customers, and partners to exchange best practices and explore new possibilities to power autonomous close, continuous planning, and real-time reporting.

Key innovation highlights include:

Expert AI: Brings a proactive, transparent approach to finance that combines trusted data, embedded domain expertise, and AI-driven automation to deliver purpose-built intelligence directly within everyday workflows. Acting as a trusted ally, Expert AI automates time-consuming activities to elevate teams' focus on insight, decision-making and value creation.



At Global inTouch, this vision comes to life through new capabilities such as Planning Sentinel, an agentic experience where AI agents continuously monitor performance, explain variances with narratives, and simulate alternative scenarios, helping teams anticipate risk and act faster. These capabilities are part of a growing Expert AI ecosystem that also enables touchless reconciliation, disclosure consistency controls, intelligent data extraction and interpretation, streamlining finance activities through guided, automated experiences.

Brings a proactive, transparent approach to finance that combines trusted data, embedded domain expertise, and AI-driven automation to deliver purpose-built intelligence directly within everyday workflows. Acting as a trusted ally, Expert AI automates time-consuming activities to elevate teams' focus on insight, decision-making and value creation. At Global inTouch, this vision comes to life through new capabilities such as Planning Sentinel, an agentic experience where AI agents continuously monitor performance, explain variances with narratives, and simulate alternative scenarios, helping teams anticipate risk and act faster. These capabilities are part of a growing Expert AI ecosystem that also enables touchless reconciliation, disclosure consistency controls, intelligent data extraction and interpretation, streamlining finance activities through guided, automated experiences. Financial Close Consolidation : Expanded capabilities supporting greater flexibility for restatements, IFRS 18-ready reporting and disclosures, smarter administration for streamlined maintenance, advanced process monitoring and collaboration, and enhanced tax and reporting functionality.

: Expanded capabilities supporting greater flexibility for restatements, IFRS 18-ready reporting and disclosures, smarter administration for streamlined maintenance, advanced process monitoring and collaboration, and enhanced tax and reporting functionality. Budgeting Planning: Advancements including flexible scenario modeling for alternative forecast simulations, bottom-up dynamic modeling by business units, extended centrally defined model with local business processes, and contextual drill-downs that bring planning and execution closer together than ever before.

Advancements including flexible scenario modeling for alternative forecast simulations, bottom-up dynamic modeling by business units, extended centrally defined model with local business processes, and contextual drill-downs that bring planning and execution closer together than ever before. Real - Time Reporting : Broader access to intelligent analytics across the platform, enhanced dashboarding, intuitive view creation through drag-and-drop dimensions in Excel 365, native PowerPoint 365 integration for automated and real-time narrative generation.

- : Broader access to intelligent analytics across the platform, enhanced dashboarding, intuitive view creation through drag-and-drop dimensions in Excel 365, native PowerPoint 365 integration for automated and real-time narrative generation. Platform Connectivity: All innovations are enabled by open connectivity and a modernized cloud platform, delivering a fully scalable, high-performance infrastructure, and seamless integration with platforms such as Microsoft SharePoint and Data Fabric, Snowflake, Google Big Query, and Databricks.

Global inTouch 2026 is supported by nearly 80 sponsors and features more than 100 breakout sessions across four tracks: Ignite, Build, Master, and Deliver, covering innovation highlights, product vision, best practices, technical deep dives, and customer success stories.

Attendees can also take part in hands-on learning in the Empowerment Zone and explore AI-led experiences at the Expert AI Center.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

Media contact

Tom Reller

Public Affairs Public Relations Associate Director

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG

+1 215-584-0409

Tom.Reller@wolterskluwer.com