Designed to support German governance boards with compliant, auditable, and secure meeting processes

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the launch of Legisway Meetings in Germany. Legisway Meetings supports company governance boards, supervisory boards, and corporate secretariats in preparing, conducting, and documenting meetings in a secure and structured way, tailored to the increasing governance, accountability, and compliance requirements faced by German organisations.

Legisway Meetings is part of the Legisway Suite, Wolters Kluwer's legal management platform for corporate legal departments powered by Expert AI.

German boards operate in a complex environment, characterised by heightened regulatory scrutiny, greater personal responsibility for decisions, alongside rising expectations around data protection, cybersecurity and remote and hybrid collaboration. Companies increasingly seek automation and digital tools to reduce paperwork, increase transparency, and improve decision-making processes, driving efficiency and cost reduction. In this context, the quality of board processes has become a critical governance issue. Legisway Meetings is designed to help boards meet these requirements by supporting disciplined governance-critical meetings and a clear decision trail.

"Boards in Germany are under increasing pressure to demonstrate well-founded and well documented decisions," said Sergio Liscia, Vice President Legal Software at Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory. "Legisway Meetings, is designed to support disciplined board work by providing secure governance processes and confident decision-making."

Legisway Meetings uses Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI technology to support selected governance tasks, including drafting meeting minutes and generating tailored summaries, while keeping responsibility and judgement fully with the board and its secretariat. Security and data protection are core to the solution, with enterprise-grade security standards and European data hosting aligned with German expectations.

More information is available at www.wolterskluwer.com/de-de/solutions/legisway-meetings

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Katrinka van Driel

Wolters Kluwer, Legal Software

+32 476 442 558

Katrinka.vandriel@wolterskluwer.com