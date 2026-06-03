Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer and OpenAI expand enterprise AI collaboration to advance trusted Expert AI for regulated professionals

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer and OpenAI expand enterprise AI collaboration to advance trusted Expert AI for regulated professionals

The collaboration combines OpenAI's latest capabilities across Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI product suite to accelerate next-generation AI for professionals in high-stakes fields

Alphen aan den Rijn - June 3, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer , a global leader in Expert AI, AI-enabled software solutions, and professional information, has announced an expanded enterprise AI collaboration with OpenAI. This marks a broader effort and growing collaboration to develop and release AI native solutions that advance Expert AI for professionals and institutions operating in regulated, high-stakes environments.

"This collaboration accelerates our Expert AI vision - bringing trusted AI to the professional workflows of clinicians, lawyers, accountants, and other experts, who rely on Wolters Kluwer in high-stakes environments," said Alex Tyrrell , SVP, Head of Advanced Technology, Wolters Kluwer. "By combining OpenAI's latest enterprise capabilities with our Expert AI, curated content, deep domain workflows, and the guardrails of our Responsible AI Principles, we are scaling purpose-built AI to support critical professional decision-making."

In working together, the companies have a pipeline of features planned, equipped with domain-grounded generative and agentic AI that supports decision-making and professional productivity.

With access to OpenAI's latest APIs and platform capabilities, Wolters Kluwer can deploy OpenAI technologies within its secure, model-agnostic GenAI enablement platform (" FAB "), while staying within its existing enterprise infrastructure and adhering to its customer governance requirements. The collaboration enhances the relevance of Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI solutions across healthcare, tax and accounting, legal and compliance.



"AI is becoming a critical operating layer for enterprise and we are thrilled to be working with Wolters Kluwer," said Ashley Kramer, VP, Enterprise at OpenAI. "This agreement enables advanced AI capabilities to be applied in professional environments where accuracy, governance, and trust are paramount."

Expert AI in practice

Wolters Kluwer is deploying Expert AI capabilities at scale across healthcare, tax and accounting, legal, compliance, and regulatory workflows, demonstrating how trusted AI can deliver measurable value in professional environments.

Health: UpToDate Expert AI

UpToDate Expert AI is the generative AI powered evolution of Wolters Kluwer's industry leading evidence-based information solution. Designed for medical intelligence reliability, the solution is supported by a rigorous, multi-layer expert-in-the-loop framework and strong governance.

By working closely with OpenAI, we were able to improve cost savings, responsiveness and speed, leveraging key features in the new models. Most importantly, by moving to the latest models we were able to significantly increase clinical relevance, emphasizing our commitment to UpToDate's gold-standard, trusted and verified clinical decision support. This approach helps to reduce search friction while maintaining transparency and traceability.

Early market indication underscores growing adoption of trusted AI in healthcare. As of April 30, more than half of U.S. Enterprise Edition customers, representing approximately 2,000 hospitals, have signed up to adopt the Expert AI version of UpToDate Enterprise, with momentum building toward 70% adoption by mid-year.

Tax and Accounting: CCH Axcess Expert AI

Expert AI capabilities built on OpenAI models power agentic workflows embedded directly in CCH Axcess , helping firms move faster through their most time-intensive work: gathering client data, classifying documents, and completing preparation steps that traditionally require manual effort. During compressed filing deadlines, these capabilities are reducing manual work, giving professionals more time for the work their clients value most.

By reducing manual work during time-sensitive engagements, Expert AI enables firms to operate more efficiently while maintaining quality and auditability. CCH Axcess agentic solutions have already reduced manual tasks by 20 to 30 percent, allowing professionals to focus on higher-value advisory work.

Across its businesses, Wolters Kluwer has long leveraged leading foundational models as part of its model agnostic Expert AI strategy. In professional domains, AI capabilities embedded in Wolters Kluwer platforms support activities such as research, data and document review, document drafting, workflow automation, and advisory insights, capable of integrating with established systems of record and subject to robust security and compliance requirements.

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About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube, and Instagram .?

Media Investors/Analysts Stefan Kloet Meg Geldens Associate Director Vice President Global Communications Investor Relations press@wolterskluwer.com ir@wolterskluwer.com m: +31 612 223 657

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