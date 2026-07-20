Recognition highlights leadership position of Kleos in cloud-native legal practice management, earning the highest scores for customer satisfaction, value for money and customer recommendation among law firms in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory has been recognized as a top vendor for Law Firm SaaS Solutions in the DACH region for 2027, according to the latest Vendor Selection Matrix by Research in Action. Kleos, the company's cloud-native legal practice management platform, achieved a shared first-place position in the ranking and received the highest scores for customer satisfaction, value for money and customer recommendation among surveyed law firms in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The recognition builds on the platform's earlier pan-European leadership position and reinforces Kleos' standing as one of Europe's leading legal practice management solutions.

"We are proud to be recognized as a leading provider of Law Firm SaaS Solutions in the DACH region," said Sergio Liscia, Vice President Legal Software at Wolters Kluwer. "What makes this recognition particularly meaningful is that it reflects the experience of legal professionals themselves. Achieving the highest ratings for customer satisfaction, value for money and customer recommendation validates our commitment to helping law firms work more efficiently through secure, cloud-native technology and practical AI innovation."

The report is based on feedback from 750 lawyers and partners across Germany, Austria and Switzerland and identifies Kleos as a leading cloud-native legal practice management platform for the European legal market. Research in Action highlights Wolters Kluwer's strategic focus on helping legal professionals make data-driven decisions by combining legal expertise, practice management and AI-powered workflows.

The report highlights the integration of Kleos with Libra by Wolters Kluwer, bringing together legal practice management, trusted legal content and AI-powered capabilities within a connected workflow. It also recognises Kleos as a cloud-native platform running on a highly secure, ISO-certified Microsoft Azure environment.

Customers awarded Wolters Kluwer the highest scores for customer satisfaction and value for money in the study. The company also achieved the highest score in Research in Action's recommendation index, reflecting strong customer loyalty and confidence in the platform.

The report also highlights Wolters Kluwer's strategic vision, innovation and execution capabilities. The company achieved the highest score in the study's recommendation index, reflecting strong customer loyalty and confidence in the platform. Today, Kleos is used by more than 30,000 legal professionals across Europe, reinforcing its position as a leading cloud-native legal practice management solution for law firms.

Research in Action GmbH is a leading independent information and communications technology research and consulting company. The company provides both forward-looking and practical advice to enterprise and technology vendor clients.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260720329376/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Katrinka van Driel

Wolters Kluwer, Legal Software

+32 476 442 558

Katrinka.vandriel@wolterskluwer.com