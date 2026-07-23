Enterprise Clinical Decision Support solution available to 30,000 clinicians in more than 50 Norwegian hospitals

Wolters Kluwer Health announced that Norway's health system has renewed its adoption of UpToDate Enterprise Edition, a market-leading Clinical Decision Support (CDS) solution, for its nationwide health system which includes over 50 public hospitals and 11,000 beds in over 20 trusts. This extends a 15 year partnership with Helsebiblioteket, now part of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH).

Helping clinicians on a national scale

Kjell Tjensvoll, Team Leader for Helsebiblioteket said, ''Providing frontline teams with easy access to the latest medical knowledge is vital in reducing unwarranted variation and improving patient care on a national scale. UpToDate Enterprise Edition enables this, and we are delighted to strengthen our relationship with Wolters Kluwer and provide continued support for clinicians across the country.''

UpToDate Enterprise Edition was selected by Helsebiblioteket, the Norwegian Electronic Health Library. The selection followed a competitive process by the Norwegian regional health trusts and the National Institute for Public Health. Among candidates, UpToDate achieved the highest scores across all quality criteria.

Faster decisions and AI-powered answers

With UpToDate Enterprise Edition, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, students, and allied health professionals all have access to trusted, evidence-based guidance, supporting faster, more confident decisions at the point of care.

In addition to providing continued access to UpToDate, clinicians in Norway will have access to new enterprise features for patient treatment including support for mental health medication transitions, renal dosing and Clinical Pathways which are interactive guides to help make appropriate decisions related to specific clinical questions with algorithms and calculators.

Clinicians in Norway will soon also be piloting UpToDate Expert AI to provide feedback to support UpToDate's continued development and improvement of UpToDate Expert AI. During this pilot stage, UpToDate Expert AI will be used for general information and education purposes, rather than in the context of patient care.

"As care grows more complex, healthcare teams need more than point solutions. They need integrated clinical intelligence across workflows, team interactions, and patient care," said Christian Cella, Vice President and General Manager, International segment, Wolters Kluwer Health. "We are pleased to continue our relationship to help Norway in delivering healthcare across the country."

More than 100 independent studies have linked the use of UpToDate with improvements in hospital performance metrics, including reduced length of stay, fewer medical errors, and decreased unnecessary diagnostic testing.

Learn more about UpToDate Enterprise Edition.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Suzanne Moran

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Health

+1 781-255-5843

suzanne.moran@wolterskluwer.com