

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY.PK) on Wednesday announced an expanded partnership with OpenAI to develop AI-powered tools for professionals working in regulated industries.



The company said the partnership will integrate OpenAI's AI capabilities into Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI platform to support professionals across healthcare, tax and accounting, legal, compliance, and regulatory fields.



Under the agreement, Wolters Kluwer will gain access to OpenAI's latest APIs and technologies, enabling it to deploy AI capabilities through its secure generative AI platform while meeting customer governance requirements.



In healthcare, Wolters Kluwer said OpenAI's latest models have improved the clinical relevance, responsiveness, and cost efficiency of its UpToDate Expert AI solution. As of April 30, more than half of its U.S. Enterprise Edition customers, representing about 2,000 hospitals, had signed up for the AI-enabled version of UpToDate Enterprise.



In tax and accounting, agentic AI capabilities embedded in the CCH Axcess platform have reduced manual tasks by 20% to 30%, helping professionals automate document classification, client data gathering, and tax preparation workflows.



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