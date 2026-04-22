New enhancements deepen Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI strategy for Financial Corporate Compliance, delivering faster, more accurate, and audit-ready lending workflows

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, today announced two new AI-powered enhancements to its Financial Corporate Compliance (FCC) portfolio: iLien Search Insights Report and iLien Filing Assistant powered by Expert AI. Together, these innovations apply advanced analytics and Expert AI to modernize lien search, borrower due diligence, and UCC filing-helping lenders reduce risk, improve accuracy, and accelerate decision-making across the lending lifecycle. These new enhancements are in addition to Wolters Kluwer's Borrower Analytics capabilities, which provide comprehensive audit-ready borrower and collateral analysis for deeper due diligence.

"This is about leading the market forward," said Art Tyszka VP Segment Leader Lien Solutions, Financial Corporate Compliance, Wolters Kluwer. "By embedding Expert AI directly into FCC products, we are delivering first in market capabilities that help customers move faster, improve accuracy, and modernize operations without sacrificing governance or control."

From Raw Data to Decision Ready Intelligence

iLien Search Insights Report applies AI driven analysis to transform public records search results into structured, actionable intelligence. Rather than having users to manually interpret fragmented filings, collateral descriptions, and lien histories, Search Insights delivers a clear, consolidated view of borrower and collateral risk-enabling faster and more confident lending decisions.

By surfacing key lien changes, collateral characteristics, and potential risk indicators in a concise format, Search Insights helps reduce review time, improve consistency, and support scalable due diligence. For transactions requiring deeper analysis customers can extend their workflow with iLien Borrower Analytics, which delivers a more comprehensive borrower report, in-depth collateral insights, and optional expert review.

Introducing the Filing AI Assistant: A New Standard for UCC Filing

Wolters Kluwer iLien Filing Assistant brings Expert AI directly into the UCC filing process, transforming how filings are prepared and submitted. Designed for organizations that manually complete UCC filings, the filing assistant reads loan and security agreements, and extracts required data including debtor and secured party information, collateral descriptions, and jurisdiction details.

By dramatically reducing manual effort, errors, and preparation time, the iLien Filing Assistant transforms the Filer's role from data entry to quality-control reviewer. It generates a prefilled UCC filing for review, flags missing or ambiguous information, and recommends the appropriate filing jurisdiction-preserving user oversight through a human-in-the-loop workflow.

This AI document driven approach replaces traditional workflows, helping teams standardize filing practices, accelerate throughput, and scale operations without additional headcount or IT integration.

Advancing FCC's AI Led Product Strategy

Together, the Search Insights Report and the iLien Filing Assistant demonstrate how Wolters Kluwer is embedding AI powered intelligence directly into lending workflows, rather than treating AI as a standalone feature. Alongside iLien Borrower Analytics, these capabilities support a scalable, end-to-end lien due diligence and filing workflow-spanning rapid insights, comprehensive borrower analysis, and document driven UCC filing. Built on proprietary data, advanced natural language processing, and agentic AI capabilities, these products deliver measurable gains in efficiency, accuracy, and audit readiness-while keeping professionals in control.

Consistent with Wolters Kluwer's Responsible AI principles, these innovations are designed to support transparency, explainability, and regulatory confidence.

About Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance

Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance provides expert solutions to help organizations manage regulatory change, mitigate risk, and support confident decision-making across financial services. By combining deep domain expertise with AI powered innovation, Wolters Kluwer delivers trusted, workflow embedded intelligence that enables customers to meet complex compliance and operational challenges with confidence.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Media Contacts

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com