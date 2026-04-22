Honored for advancing process safety management and operational risk through intelligent, enterprise-grade solutions

Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services, announced that Enablon has been recognized with a Globee Award for Excellence, honoring innovation in enterprise safety, and sustainability management.

The 2026 Globee Awards recognize organizations and products that demonstrate excellence across business, technology, and operational performance worldwide.

Enablon received a Globee Award for Excellence for its Enablon Process Hazard Analysis solution, recognizing its contribution to strengthening process safety management (PSM) and enterprise control. The award highlights how Enablon helps support safer operations, stronger compliance, and increased operational resilience.

"This recognition reflects our continued focus on helping organizations make better decisions when navigating complex process safety and operational risk challenges," said Richard Pulliam, Senior Vice President General Manager, Wolters Kluwer EHS ESG, Enablon. "Enablon provides teams with the insight, structure, and confidence they need to strengthen process safety performance, improve compliance, and make informed decisions."

Supporting stronger process safety and operational risk performance

Enablon is Wolters Kluwer's integrated software platform for environment, health and safety, PSM, and enterprise oversight, with ESG capabilities embedded as part of a broader risk approach. Used by global organizations across industries, Enablon helps teams improve safety outcomes and meet evolving regulatory and sustainability requirements within a single, connected system.

With embedded intelligence and advanced analytics, Enablon supports proactive hazard identification, incident prevention, and continuous monitoring across complex operations. Its analytics and decision-support capabilities help organizations surface patterns, strengthen decision-making, and maintain rigor, transparency, and auditability across core PSM workflows, including hazard analysis, management of change, and corrective action tracking.

By strengthening operational discipline and enabling more consistent, data driven process safety practices, Enablon supports organizations in reducing risk while also contributing to broader environmental, safety, and governance objectives.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Contacts:

Global media contact

Tom Reller

Public Affairs Public Relations Associate Director

Wolters Kluwer Corporate Performance ESG

+1 215-584-0409

Tom.Reller@wolterskluwer.com