Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer powers high-stakes professional decision-making by advancing its Expert AI strategy

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer powers high-stakes professional decision-making by advancing its Expert AI strategy

Grounded in proprietary content and expert validation, Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI powers confident decision-making across healthcare, tax, accounting, and beyond

Alphen aan den Rijn - March 30, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information, software solutions and services for professionals, today highlighted the rapid momentum of its AI innovation, underscoring how its Expert AI approach delivers fast, explainable answers grounded in proprietary, expert-curated content across its divisions. With new capabilities in CCH AxcessExpert AI and UpToDateExpert AI, professionals can accelerate high-stakes decision-making with confidence supported by a closed, governed environment that mitigates hallucinations and ensures traceability.

Built "by experts, for experts," Expert AI uniquely combines multi model orchestration with expert-in-the-loop validation to deliver trustworthy, workflow-embedded results. Unlike open, ad-funded or general-purpose chat tools, Wolters Kluwer grounds outputs in vetted, proprietary content and applies rigorous-guardrails so professionals see not only an answer, but the reasoning, assumptions, and supporting evidence behind it.

Trusted by the Professionals the World Trusts

Professionals worldwide-from clinicians to tax and accounting firms, legal teams, corporate performance and ESG leaders, and financial compliance specialists-rely on Wolters Kluwer's expert solutions in moments of critical importance. That trust is recognized externally: Wolters Kluwer has been named to Newsweek's World's Most Trustworthy Companies list in its Business & Professional Services category for three years running, based on an independent global survey conducted with Statista.



"AI can only be as good as the content and governance behind it," said Stacey Caywood, CEO and Chair of the Executive Board, Wolters Kluwer. "Our Expert AI is grounded in proprietary, expert-curated content and designed for transparency, explainability, and reliability-so professionals can act with confidence when they have to be right."

What makes Wolters Kluwer's Expert AI different

Expert-curated content, not the open web. Outputs are grounded in Wolters Kluwer's proprietary, continuously maintained knowledge bases-curated by domain experts and embedded directly into product workflows-significantly reducing the risk of hallucinations.

Outputs are grounded in Wolters Kluwer's proprietary, continuously maintained knowledge bases-curated by domain experts and embedded directly into product workflows-significantly reducing the risk of hallucinations. Expert in-the-loop-governance. Subject matter experts define evaluation rubrics and validate reasoning layers and answer quality-strengthening safety, accuracy, and clinical or compliance relevance.

Subject matter experts define evaluation rubrics and validate reasoning layers and answer quality-strengthening safety, accuracy, and clinical or compliance relevance. Closed, enterprise-grade environment. A governed, cloud native architecture and model-pluralist approach provide traceability, auditability, and security at scale.





In Healthcare: UpToDate Expert AI

UpToDate Expert AI brings a conversational, point-of-care-driven reasoning and validation framework that delivers fast, accurate answers with clear assumptions, treatment considerations, and transparent evidence pathways. Built on the trusted UpToDate foundation, Expert AI accelerates time to answer while maintaining the clinical rigor, safety, and governance standards required in high-stakes care environments.

Clinician - led and trusted: Curated by more than 7,600 clinical experts and supported by over 50 in-house clinicians, transforming vast medical evidence into actionable guidance without compromising safety.

Curated by more than 7,600 clinical experts and supported by over 50 in-house clinicians, transforming vast medical evidence into actionable guidance without compromising safety. Strong enterprise momentum: Approximately one-third of UpToDate enterprise customers across the largest U.S. health systems have signed on, representing roughly 1,600 hospitals, including organizations piloting other LLM or medical AI solutions.

Approximately one-third of UpToDate enterprise customers across the largest U.S. health systems have signed on, representing roughly 1,600 hospitals, including organizations piloting other LLM or medical AI solutions. Governance-ready by design: Transparent reasoning steps and citations reduce black box risk while supporting clinical oversight and enterprise review requirements.







In Tax & Accounting: CCH Axcess Expert AI

CCH Axcess Expert AI is embedded across a cloud native suite used by 10,000 firms, including 95 of the Top 100, and 1.4 million users-orchestrating document intake, classification, data extraction, and advisory insights with explainability and audit trails to move closer to "touchless, ready-to-review" returns.

Unified data and proprietary expert content power a layered intelligence model, enabling agentic orchestration across modules to cut manual work 20-30% and elevate advisory services.

Because AI is built in, not bolted on, to a fragmented workflow, firms benefit from speed, scale, and governance across the full engagement lifecycle.



"General purpose chat models aren't sufficient for high-stakes-professional work," said Alex Tyrrell, Head of Advanced Technology, Wolters Kluwer. "Expert AI adapts multiple models to expert workflows, grounds answers in proprietary content, and adds expert driven reasoning and validation layers-so the experience is reliable, auditable, and purpose-built for professionals."

A Proven, Responsible Approach

Wolters Kluwer's responsible AI principles-privacy by design, transparency, explainability, human/?expert oversight, and governance-guide every solution and are reinforced through its Cloud-first architecture and a proprietary enablement platform for scalable, governed AI development.

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About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

Media Contact

Stefan Kloet

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Global Communications

Mobile +31 612 22 36 57

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com

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