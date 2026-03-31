Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer inaugurates new Pune office, marking the next chapter of its technology growth journey in India

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer inaugurates new Pune office, marking the next chapter of its technology growth journey in India

New facility underscores Pune's role as the company's largest global engineering hub

Pune, India - March 31, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, global leader in information solutions, software and services, recently marked a significant milestone in its India growth journey with the formal inauguration of its new Pune office, a strategic investment in one of India's leading technology and innovation ecosystems. The opening reflects the company's continued expansion in India and its commitment to scaling world-class technology and engineering capabilities that support customers worldwide.

As a global provider of expert solutions, Wolters Kluwer combines deep domain expertise with advanced technology, data intelligence, and AI-enabled capabilities to support professionals across health, tax and accounting, legal and regulatory, compliance, and ESG. The new Pune office is designed to support collaboration, innovation, and modern software development, reinforcing Wolters Kluwer's long-term investment in technology excellence.

Pune has long been integral to Wolters Kluwer's presence in India. What began as a small local operation in 2012 has grown into the company's largest global engineering and development hub, bringing together thousands of technologists in a single, purpose-built facility. The newly inaugurated office unifies teams, creating a collaborative environment that accelerates product innovation and strengthens cross-functional teamwork across Wolters Kluwer's global portfolio.

Driving Innovation and AI Enablement

The Pune campus plays a central role in Wolters Kluwer's global technology strategy, with engineers and product teams working across cloud-native platforms and data-driven solutions, utilizing cutting edge AI tools. The site also reflects the company's strong focus on talent development, including upskilling in artificial intelligence and modern engineering practices.

"This new, expanded home is a powerful validation of the impact our teams deliver at global scale, and a mandate for our talent to keep raising the bar," said Santosh Desai, Vice President, Technology, India.

The Pune expansion builds on Wolters Kluwer's broader footprint in India, including its innovation hubs in Chennai, Coimbatore, Gurgaon and Vadodara, and which together supports all Wolters Kluwer divisions across product development, AI, user experience, along with key corporate functions such as Finance, HR, and Global Business Services. Together, these locations reinforce India's role as a key technology, operations, and innovation hub within Wolters Kluwer's global ecosystem.

The inauguration of the new Pune office marks the next phase of Wolters Kluwer's growth story in India - one defined by engineering excellence, innovation, and long-term investment in technology and talent.

To learn more about career opportunities at Wolters Kluwer in India, visit www.wolterskluwer.com/careers.

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AboutWoltersKluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX, Euro Stoxx 50, and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com , follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

MediaContact

Stefan Kloet

Associate Director, External Communications

Wolters Kluwer Global Communications

Mobile +31 612 22 36 57

stefan.kloet@wolterskluwer.com

Shannon Wherry

Associate Director, External Communications Tax & Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office +1 972-209-2767

shannon.wherry@wolterskluwer.com

Investors/Analysts

Meg Geldens

VP, Investor Relations

ir@wolterskluwer.com

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