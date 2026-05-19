Roll-out at largest EU cancer center marks first Medi-Span NHS implementation

Wolters Kluwer Health has implemented its industry-leading medication decision support (MDS) solution, Medi-Span, at the world-renowned specialist oncology center, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust.

"The Christie is recognized globally for its excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional patient care," says Israel Armstrong, Vice President for Medi-Span International at Wolters Kluwer Health. "We're proud that our first Medi-Span implementation in the NHS should be with such a prestigious institution. We look forward to more collaborations that help streamline processes further and help clinical teams make the most highly informed decisions."

The Christie is a leading expert in cancer care, research and education and is the largest single-site cancer center in Europe. The Christie treats more than 60,000 patients a year and is the first facility in the UK to be accredited as a comprehensive cancer center. Based in Manchester, they serve a population of 3.2 million people across Greater Manchester and Cheshire while more than a quarter of patients are referred nationally from across the UK.

Hani Hanna,Specialist Clinical Pharmacist ePrescribing, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust said, "The integration of Medi-Span into the Better Meds ePMA solution marks a significant step forward in empowering our clinical teams to make more informed prescribing decisions. By embedding allergy and medicine-related information directly into the patient record, clinicians gain clear, actionable insights at the point of care. The hands-on support provided by the Medi-Span team throughout implementation, especially during go-live, was instrumental in ensuring a seamless transition and immediate clinical impact."

Medi-Span, from the makers of UpToDate, will help provide the Trust clinicians with screening and personalized alerts tailored to each patient's unique clinical context, including allergy and medicine-related content, across all inpatient wards. By screening information from unique patient profiles against data developed from current medical and pharmaceutical literature, Medi-Span can help The Christie flag potential adverse drug effects and contraindications and provide actionable, meaningful alerts to their healthcare professionals.

Medi-Span can be embedded into any electronic prescribing and medicines administration (ePMA) solution using clinical APIs. In this case, it has been embedded into Better Meds ePMA integrated with The Christie's electronic patient record (EPR) system.

Stefan Siekierski, Delivery Manager for Better Meds at UK Ireland at Better, said, "The Better Meds implementation was a strong collaborative journey with great engagement along the way. What stood out for me on the go-live day was how well organized and prepared the team was and the level of involvement across different teams and at all levels. There was a real sense of pulling together to support a major change of working to enhance patient care. It was wonderful to see all the hard work of The Christie implementation."

Learn more about Wolters Kluwer Medi-Span medication decision support.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

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