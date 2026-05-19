New integration connects legal AI, practice management and legal research in a single workflow

Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory today announced the integration of Libra, the company's legal AI workspace, with Kleos, its cloud-based practice management solution for law firms. The integration is designed to support seamless, end-to-end legal workflows, enabling legal professionals to move more easily from research and analysis into day-to-day case and matter work, combining practice management with AI-supported capabilities. It will initially be introduced in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and Italy.

By connecting Kleos and Libra, Wolters Kluwer brings together AI-assisted capabilities, operational practice management and legal research in a shared working context. Tasks that previously required switching between systems can now be handled within a more continuous workflow, reducing manual handovers and fragmentation.

Martin O'Malley, CEO Wolters Kluwer Legal Regulatory, said: "Legal work does not happen in isolated steps or tools. By integrating Kleos and Libra, we are aligning technology more closely with how lawyers actually work: around cases, matters, and deadlines, while keeping research and execution closely connected and leveraging AI to increase value for our customers."

From research to casework, without disruption

Through integration, outputs generated in Libra, such as research results, analyses, or draft content, can be carried directly into Kleos matter and case structures. This allows legal professionals to apply insights from research immediately in their operational work, without duplicating effort or re-entering information. In addition, customers can access their documents in Kleos directly from their Libra workflows. As a result of the integration, legal research also becomes part of the ongoing workflow, enabled through Libra's content integration, rather than being a separate, pre-work step. The integration is intended to support more consistent processes and help professionals maintain context as they move from understanding an issue to acting on it.

AI support grounded in professional control

Libra by Wolters Kluwer is an all-in-one legal AI workspace supporting research, analysis, and drafting within this integrated environment. These capabilities are designed to support professional judgment, with clear attention to transparency, governance, and the use of authoritative, expert-generated content.

Kleos is the leading European cloud-based practice management technology used by over 30,000 lawyers to deliver distinctive client service and grow profitable, fit-for-future firms.

With the integration of Kleos and Libra, Wolters Kluwer takes a practical step toward reducing complexity in legal work, supporting smoother workflows, better continuity, and closer alignment between research, case management and execution.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Frederick Assmuth

Director Branding Communications Europe

Legal Regulatory

Wolters Kluwer

Email: frederick.assmuth@wolterskluwer.com

Katrinka van Driel

Associate Director, Communications

Legal Regulatory, Legal Software

Wolters Kluwer

Email: katrinka.vandriel@wolterskluwer.com