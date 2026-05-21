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WKN: A0J2R1 | ISIN: NL0000395903 | Ticker-Symbol: WOSB
Tradegate
21.05.26 | 12:43
63,14 Euro
-1,19 % -0,76
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WOLTERS KLUWER NV Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 12:22 Uhr
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Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2026 AGM

PRESS RELEASE

Wolters Kluwer shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2026 AGM

Alphen aan den Rijn - May 21, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer, a global leader of professional information solutions, software, and services, announces that all resolutions were adopted as proposed at today's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM).

Composition of the Supervisory Board
Wolters Kluwer shareholders re-appointed Ms. Heleen Kersten as member of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Maarten de Vries was appointed as a new member of the Supervisory Board. Both appointments are with effect from May 21, 2026, ending after the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held in 2030.

2025 Financial Statements and dividend
Shareholders adopted the 2025 Financial Statements as included in the 2025 Annual Report and approved a total dividend of €2.52 per ordinary share. A final dividend of €1.59 per ordinary share will therefore be payable in June 2026.

2025 Remuneration Report
The 2025 Remuneration Report was approved by shareholders in an advisory vote and the proposal to amend the Supervisory Board remuneration was adopted.

Other AGM resolutions
All other AGM voting items on the agenda were also adopted. This includes the resolutions to release the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board from liability for the exercise of their respective duties and the extension of the authority of the Executive Board to issue shares, to acquire shares in the company and to cancel shares. In addition, shareholders adopted the proposal to amend the Articles of Association. Detailed voting results will be available on www.wolterskluwer.com/agm.

Shareholders represented
Wolters Kluwer shareholders were represented in person or by proxy representing a total of 70.95% of the total issued share capital entitled to vote.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

###

AboutWoltersKluwer
Wolters Kluwer (Euronext: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software, and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, The Netherlands.

MediaInvestors/Analysts
Stefan KloetMeg Geldens
Global CommunicationsInvestor Relations
m +31 (0)612 223 657ir@wolterskluwer.com
press@wolterskluwer.com

Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information
This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by any pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Elements of this press release contain or may contain inside information about Wolters Kluwer within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014/EU).

Trademarks referenced are owned by Wolters Kluwer N.V. and its subsidiaries and may be registered in various countries.

Attachment

  • 2026.05.21 Wolters Kluwer shareholders approve all resolutions at the 2026 AGM

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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