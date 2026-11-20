New AI-powered experience enables decision-makers to explore historical forecasts and uncover economic insights faster

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory U.S. business today announced the launch ofBlue Chip IQ, a new AI-powered economic intelligence experience. Economists and decision-makers can leverage the power of AI to engage directly with the authoritative consensus forecasts, historical data, and expert commentary found in the company's renowned Blue Chip Economic Indicators and Blue Chip Financial Forecasts publications.

"The Blue Chip forecasts have long served as a weathervane for decision-makers around the world," said Chris Carr, Portfolio Director for the Blue Chip publications. "With Blue Chip IQ, we're helping those same leaders dive even further into decades of trusted consensus forecasts and economic intelligence to navigate shifting expectations with confidence."

Blue Chip IQ combines responsible AI with the trusted forecasts, historical data and expert analysis that have defined the Blue Chip franchise for decades, including commentary produced through Wolters Kluwer's long-standing relationship with Haver Analytics.

AI-powered conversational discovery: Users can swiftly elevate historical context and identify long-term trends by using AI-powered chat functionality to surface relevant insights from years of Blue Chip forecasts and analysis.

Dynamic data exploration: Trusted economic data can be sorted by panelist, variable and time period to more easily trace the evolution of consensus expectations over time. Consensus and individual forecasts can also be quickly compared to identify potential outliers.

Interactive visualization: Users can build custom charts to visualize complex economic data and forecast trends, providing accessible visuals for analysis, presentations and executive decision-making.

Connected data and expert analysis: The ability to seamlessly move between quantitative forecasts and the expert commentary behind them allow for a richer understanding of the forces shifting the economic outlook.

With a history dating back to 1976, Blue Chip Economic Indicators and Blue Chip Financial Forecasts are trusted sources of economic forecasting that bring together consensus views from leading economists. The publications' expert analysis is supported by a long-standing editorial relationship with Haver Analytics, a respected provider of economic data and research.

Wolters Kluwer's Legal Regulatory division enables legal and compliance professionals to improve productivity and performance, mitigate risk, and solve complex problems with confidence. Its expert solutions combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services to deliver better outcomes, advanced analytics, and improved productivity for customers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Media Contact:

Frank Ready

Manager, External Communications

Legal Regulatory

Mobile: 1 717-205-3647

Frank.Ready@wolterskluwer.com