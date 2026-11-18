The AI adoption race is giving way to a bigger divide: firms that redesign work and those that fall behind

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today released the third edition of its Future Ready Accountant report, revealing a profession operating from a position of strength but at a turning point. Based on responses from more than 2,600 accounting professionals worldwide, the report finds firms are growing, confident, and widely adopting AI. However, few have redesigned how information, workflows, and professional expertise work together. The report shows that this transformation is what will turn today's growth into lasting value.

"Adopting AI is only the first step. The real advantage comes from connecting it to how the whole firm works," said Jason Marx, CEO, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "This year's Future Ready Accountant report shows the firms that pull ahead will be the ones that rethink their workflows and give their people more room to create value for clients."

The global report features exclusive editions for the U.S., Canada, Europe, and APAC markets, offering region-specific insights and analysis.

From task-level gains to firm-wide impact

The report's findings show that AI is already paying off. Among firms that expected AI to improve client advisory, 70% say AI has delivered better-than-expected results in client advisory services, followed by research and learning and real-time financial insights at 68%, and fraud detection and risk management at 67%. Just 1% see AI as a threat to their business model.

But those gains are largely happening task by task. Only 11% of firms globally report that at least 75% of their technology solutions are integrated. Firms' investment plans show they recognize the gap: 55% plan to implement AI-enabled tools, 52% plan to improve technology integration, and 51% plan to increase workflow automation.

Redesign starts with how firms govern their work

Governance is developing alongside adoption. Thirty-six percent of firms have a written, firm-wide AI policy, while 44% provide general AI guidance without a formal policy. Among firms with AI policies or guidance, 57% require professional review of all AI-generated technical outputs, underscoring the continued role of professional oversight as AI moves deeper into workflows.

That structure matters. Ninety-five percent of firms with formal AI governance are optimistic about the profession's future, compared with 77% of firms with no governance. Yet governance isn't always visible where the work happens: 40% of owners and directors report a written AI policy, compared with 30% of staff.

"Governance cannot stop at a policy document; it has to reach the people doing the work," said Marx. "People need to know where AI can help, who is accountable for the outcome, and when expert review is essential. That is how firms can use AI with confidence while keeping professional judgment at the center of client service."

Advisory is mainstream, but scaling it requires new ways of working

As technology expands capacity and access to insights, firms are broadening how they serve clients. Globally, 96% of firms now offer advisory and consulting services, up from 93% in 2025, with 62% considering advisory a key service.

Firms are using connected data to identify client needs earlier. More than half monitor client transactions in real time, while others are using AI-enabled anomaly detection, benchmarking and related capabilities to surface potential risks and opportunities. But demand alone doesn't make advisory scalable: Among firms where advisory isn't yet a core service, 40% of firms say clients still see them primarily as "tax people," and the same share say compliance workload leaves too little time for advisory work.

Stronger operating models expand strategic options

Firms are also weighing new paths to growth: 58% are highly interested in partnerships or joint ventures, and 53% in private equity or third-party investment. Among firms that received PE investment or completed M&A, 90% say their technology infrastructure helped attract the deal.

At a glance: Key global findings

85% of firms report increased revenue, and 81% report improved profitability

70% say AI beat expectations in client advisory services

Only 11% say at least 75% of their technology is integrated

95% of firms with formal AI governance are optimistic about the future of the profession, versus 77% with none

96% offer advisory and consulting services, with 62% considering advisory a key service

Access the Future Ready Accountant report

See why redesigning work is becoming the profession's real advantage, and what leading firms plan to do next. Download the full 2027 Future Ready Accountant report here.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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Ben Wagner

Associate Director, External Communications

Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office: +1 651-707-4566

Benjamin.Wagner@wolterskluwer.com