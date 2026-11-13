Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer to acquire AI-powered clinical decision support platform AgileMD

Alphen aan den Rijn, NL - November 13, 2026 - Wolters Kluwer Health has signed an agreement to acquire AgileMD, a healthcare technology company, for up to $100 million, of which $40 million is an upfront payment and the balance is a deferred consideration contingent upon reaching certain performance targets.

AgileMD provides AI-powered clinical decision support for health care professionals, offering them interactive clinical pathways and predictive analytics to enhance consistency in care and help them to reduce mortality rates. The company's Pathways product operationalizes local guidelines in the EHR workflow for consistency in care and outcomes measurement. Its eCART solution is a real-time AI-powered clinical surveillance engine that is FDA1-cleared and designed to help reduce mortality rates.

"Combined with UpToDate Expert AI and our partnerships, AgileMD will serve as a vital enabler for true UpToDate ubiquity in healthcare - facilitating UpToDate's expansion into embedded workflows, local guidelines, and new digital health applications," said Yaw Fellin, Senior Vice President, Wolters Kluwer Clinical Solutions. "With AgileMD, we are well positioned to help healthcare systems provide better patient care and extract more value from their tech investments."

Borna Safabakhsh, Co-Founder and CEO at AgileMD, commented, "We are excited to join Wolters Kluwer Health. Coupled with UpToDate, AgileMD can more fully deliver its transformative impact in critical decision support workflows. Leveraging UpToDate's foundational capabilities, AgileMD will accelerate and streamline the development and maintenance of more advanced clinical pathways for complex clinical decision-making support."

Since its introduction in September 2025, UpToDate Expert AI has been adopted by more than 2,700 U.S. hospitals and health systems, representing more than 95% of U.S.-based UpToDate Enterprise Edition customers.

Additional information and financial terms

AgileMD, based in San Francisco, was founded in 2011 and is currently led by co-founders Borna Safabakhsh and Dana Edelson, M.D., Chief Medical Officer. All 23 employees will be joining Wolters Kluwer Health. AgileMD has seen strong growth and is expected to reach annual recurring revenues (ARR) of $7 million by year-end 2026. The acquisition is expected to achieve a return on invested capital (ROIC) at or above our after-tax weighted average cost of capital (WACC) of 8% within 3-5 years and to have an immaterial impact on Wolters Kluwer adjusted earnings. The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions and other governmental approvals, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027 or sooner.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

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MEDIA AND IR CONTACTS

André Rebelo

Director, External Communications, Health

andre.rebelo@wolterskluwer.com

+1 (781) 392-2411

Leon Willems

Corporate Media Relations & Press Office Lead

leon.willems@wolterskluwer.com

+31 (0)6 15 20 87 99

Meg Geldens

Vice President, Investor Relations

ir@wolterskluwer.com



Forward-looking Statements and Other Important Legal Information

This report contains forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect", "should", "could", "shall" and similar expressions. Wolters Kluwer cautions that such forward-looking statements are qualified by certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from what is contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ from these forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, general economic conditions; conditions in the markets in which Wolters Kluwer is engaged; conditions created by global pandemics; behavior of customers, suppliers, and competitors; technological developments; the implementation and execution of new ICT systems or outsourcing; and legal, tax, and regulatory rules affecting Wolters Kluwer's businesses, as well as risks related to mergers, acquisitions, and divestments. In addition, financial risks such as currency movements, interest rate fluctuations, liquidity, and credit risks could influence future results. The foregoing list of factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Wolters Kluwer disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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1 U.S. Food and Drug Administration.







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