MICROIP Highlights Innovation at Embedded World 2025

Launches CAPS AI and CATS ASIC Services, Attracting Strong Global Interest and Partnership Opportunities

TAIPEI, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At Embedded World 2025 in Germany, MICROIP introduced groundbreaking CAPS (Cross-Platform AI Powered Solutions) and CATS (Custom ASIC Technology and Solutions) services. These innovative solutions attracted significant attention from companies across Europe, America, and Asia, successfully securing over 100 potential business opportunities during the exhibition, representing more than a threefold growth compared to the previous year and underscoring the strong market demand for cross-platform AI software and ASIC design services.

Chairman Dr. James Yang emphasized, "Our CAPS technology enables seamless AI deployment across diverse sectors, including AIoT, industrial automation, automotive systems, healthcare, smart cities, and consumer electronics. Concurrently, our CATS ASIC design services deliver customized, efficient, and energy-saving chip solutions, helping clients significantly shorten product development cycles, reduce overall costs, and improve market competitiveness."

The CAPS platform showcased multiple demonstrations featuring Mediatek, Kneron, Xilinx, and Rockchip hardware solutions. Utilizing advanced virtualization and middleware frameworks, CAPS facilitates efficient adaptation and integration of AI models across varied hardware architectures, significantly reducing development and deployment time. For instance, using CAPS, MICROIP successfully integrated the Mediatek Genio 700 platform, enabling AI modules to concurrently run 10 different AI applications, clearly demonstrating CAPS's leadership in software-hardware integration.

CATS customized ASIC design services specifically address the growing needs in AIoT, industrial control, automotive electronics, and consumer electronics sectors. MICROIP provides comprehensive, one-stop solutions covering ASIC architecture consulting, customized design, AI accelerator development, and SoC integration. Leveraging extensive experience and technological depth in mature 28nm and 40nm chip design processes, MICROIP ensures clients achieve highly efficient, low-power, and stable ASIC solutions. These capabilities enable businesses to significantly lower their overall development costs, effectively manage power consumption, and accelerate the time-to-market for their products.

Additionally, MICROIP demonstrated the powerful iPROfiler tool from Arculus System, assisting IC design teams in effectively optimizing AI SoC architectures, thus significantly shortening design, verification, and validation timelines.

Embedded World 2025 enhanced MICROIP's international visibility and expanded its global partnerships. Ambassador Shieh Jhy-Wey, Taiwan's representative in Germany, personally visited MICROIP's booth, underscoring strong institutional support and recognition for Taiwan's advanced semiconductor and AI innovation.

About MICROIP

Headquartered in Taiwan, MICROIP provides specialized ASIC design services, and advanced AI software solutions, enabling rapid, cost-effective custom chip development. For more information, visit www.micro-ip.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648173/CAPS___AI_______CATS___ASIC.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2648186/EW2025_______________AI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2428123/5230672/Microip_Inc_Logo.jpg

