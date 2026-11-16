Radiation-resilient Lattice Nexus FPGAs have operated as specified in TESAT optical communication terminals since 2025

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable and platform firmware leader, today announced that its low power, radiation-resilient Lattice Nexus FPGAs have surpassed one year of on-orbit operation in TESAT optical communication terminals. Since launch, the FPGAs have delivered consistent performance in the demanding application of space-based laser communication at 10 Gbps, adding to Lattice's space heritage of thousands of FPGAs launched to date.

TESAT has flown optical communication terminals on GEO and LEO missions for more than a decade, supplying broadband constellations and institutional programs. For the redesign of its terminal electronics, Lattice Nexus FPGAs addressed TESAT's requirements for radiation tolerance, low power, and board footprint. Built on 28 nm fully depleted silicon-on-insulator (FD-SOI) process technology, the Nexus platform is well suited to a terminal that must run for years without maintenance.

"As optical links and onboard processing move into orbit, the control functions at their core must be low power, resilient, and autonomous," said Jim Tavacoli, AVP, Aerospace and Defense Business, Lattice Semiconductor. "Building on our established record in space, our collaboration with TESAT demonstrates what Lattice's low power programmable portfolio can do today and for the next generation of space systems."

"Radiation behavior, power, and long-term reliability were central to our selection, and the Lattice FPGAs have delivered on all three in orbit," said Andrea Hanselmann, Head of Products and System Support at TESAT. "For terminals that must operate for years without maintenance, that combination of resilience and efficiency is essential."

The milestone reflects the growing role of Lattice's FPGA portfolio in Aerospace and Defense applications. Space-grade variants of the Lattice Certus-NX, Lattice CertusPro-NX and Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA families are available, supported by Lattice Radiant design software and radiation characterization data.

Supporting Resources

Read this blog to learn more about Lattice's heritage in Space.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable and platform firmware leader. We solve customer challenges from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Compute, Communications, Industrial, and Embedded markets. With the addition of AMI's industry-leading, silicon-neutral platform firmware and infrastructure manageability solutions, Lattice now delivers the industry's most complete secure management and control platform for cloud and AI data center infrastructure. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world. For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com and follow us via LinkedIn, X, YouTube, Facebook, WeChat, and Weibo.

About TESAT

TESAT is a leading manufacturer of satellite equipment. The product range spans the smallest space-specific components to modules, entire assemblies or payloads for telecommunication, navigation, earth observation and science missions. In Backnang, Germany, more than 1,200 employees develop, assemble and test systems and equipment for satellite communications. TESAT is the technology leader for in-orbit-verified optical communication terminals for data transmission via laser and has a focus on commercial and institutional space programs. As the leading manufacturer in its field, the company helps to sustainably connect the world and make it a better place to live for everyone. Learn more about TESAT at www.tesat.de.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), AMI, and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

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Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com

TESAT Media Contact

Victoria-Louisa Kirstein, TESAT, Victoria-Louisa.Kirstein@tesat.de, +49 7191 930 1039