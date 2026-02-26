Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced its exhibition plan for embedded world 2026, where it will demonstrate how its low power, small form factor FPGA innovations help engineers accelerate intelligent, scalable designs from cloud to sensor. At the event, Lattice will participate in expert panel discussions, lead conference sessions, and host an interactive booth experience filled with real-world solutions for the Automotive, Industrial, and Security markets from Lattice and its innovation partners.

Who: Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor What When: Lattice Booth and Demo Showcase: March 10 12, Hall 4, Booth #528 Expert Panel featuring Lattice Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Esam Elashmawi March 10 at 1:30 p.m. GMT+1, Hall 3, Booth #611 Conference Sessions March 10 at 5 p.m. GMT+1 Safety Security: "Trusted Resilience Edge Unified FPGA-TPM for Post-Quantum Cryptography RED Cyber Resilience Act" March 11 at 10:30 a.m. GMT+1 IoT Connectivity: "Sky-High RAN Bridging Terrestrial to Satellite in 5G/6G with FPGAs" March 11 at 1:45 p.m. GMT+1 IoT Connectivity: Open, Agile, Intelligent The Future of 5G with AI and ORAN

Where: embedded world 2026, Nürnberg Messe, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany



The embedded world Exhibition and Conference in Nürnberg, Germany is the global platform for the embedded community to exchange information and discover the latest trends, products, and technologies.

Supporting Resources

To schedule a meeting with Lattice at embedded world 2026, please contact latticeevents@latticesemi.com

For more information about Lattice, visit https://www.latticesemi.com

For more information about and to register for the conference, visit https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) is the low power programmable leader. We solve customer problems across the network, from the Edge to the Cloud, in the growing Communications, Computing, Industrial, Automotive, and Consumer markets. Our technology, long-standing relationships, and commitment to world-class support let our customers quickly and easily unleash their innovation to create a smart, secure, and connected world.

For more information about Lattice, please visit www.latticesemi.com. You can also follow us via LinkedIn, X, Facebook, YouTube, WeChat, or Weibo.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, Lattice Semiconductor (& design), and specific product designations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. The use of the word "partner" does not imply a legal partnership between Lattice and any other entity.

GENERAL NOTICE: Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective holders.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226059416/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sophia Hong

Lattice Semiconductor

503-268-8786

Sophia.Hong@latticesemi.com



INVESTOR CONTACT:

Rick Muscha

Lattice Semiconductor

408-826-6000

Rick.Muscha@latticesemi.com