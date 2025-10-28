Angara Inc.: For the First Time in Two Decades, Angara Launches Its Men's Jewelry Collection: Angara Man

The fine jewelry collection for today's man features a capsule with pieces inspired by the precision and performance of motorsports

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 28, 2025 / For the first time in two decades, Angara steps boldly into a new era with the launch of Angara Man - a fine jewelry collection designed exclusively for him. From sculptural signets and refined bands to bold pendants and bracelets, the collection redefines men's jewelry with craftsmanship, color, and meaning at its core.

As men increasingly embrace jewelry as an essential form of self-expression, Angara introduces designs that move beyond fleeting trends and status-driven logos. Each piece is handcrafted to order, offered in both natural and lab-grown gemstones and diamonds, and fully customizable to reflect personal identity. With Angara Man, the brand brings individuality, strength, and personal legacy into the spotlight.

At the heart of the Angara Man debut lives the P1 Capsule, a physical representation of the spirit of momentum and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Named after motorsport's most coveted starting position, Position 1, the capsule celebrates performance at its peak with designs inspired by the racetrack. With pieces ranging from streamlined metal to bold diamond-pavé styles, P1 captures the essence of men who lead with precision, set the pace rather than follow trends, and define their legacy through performance.

"Men's jewelry is no longer on the sidelines-it's central to style, culture, and personal storytelling," said Ankur Daga, Founder & CEO of Angara. "With this launch, we're not just entering a new category; we're reshaping it. Angara Man brings colored gemstones, refined craftsmanship, and personalization to a space that has long been defined by metals and logos. It's jewelry that carries his signature, his narrative."

Highlights of the collection include:

Modern Signets & Bands - sculptural forms designed as both everyday essentials and future heirlooms.

Medallions & Tag Pendants - versatile designs that layer seamlessly or stand alone with distinction.

Bracelets & Cuffs - bold yet refined silhouettes balancing strength and sophistication.

New Gemstones - tiger's eye, onyx, lapis, malachite, turquoise, sapphires, rubies, and more, offered alongside diamonds for striking individuality.

Launching in time for the holiday season, Angara Man makes a confident statement in a fast-growing category - offering versatile designs for the style-conscious man, the statement maker, and the thoughtful gifter.

About Angara

Angara is one of America's most-loved online fine jewelry retailers, offering handcrafted, made-to-order pieces featuring natural colored gemstones, high-quality diamonds, and pearls. Founded in 2005 by Ankur and Aditi Daga, the brand draws on a 400-year family legacy in the gemstone trade. With a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer model and complete in-house control - from stone-cutting to fulfillment - Angara delivers exceptional quality and iconic design without traditional markups. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the brand also has global offices in India, Thailand, Ireland, Australia, and Canada.

