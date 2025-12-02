NIP Group Inc. Reports First Half 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

Positioned for Adjusted EBITDA Profitability in the Second Half of 2025

Strategic Digital Infrastructure Expansion Accelerates Diversified Growth, Targeting 11.3 EH/s Upon Full Deployment by 2026

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIP Group Inc. ("NIP Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NIPG), a leading digital entertainment company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of 2025. The period marked a pivotal stage in the Company's transformation, as it realigned and optimized its entertainment portfolio while launching a second growth engine in mining and digital infrastructure, positioning NIP Group for adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2025 and laying a stronger foundation for sustainable long-term growth.

First Half of 2025 Financial Highlights

Total net revenues for the first half of 2025 increased by 55.5% year-over-year to US$61.2 million, driven by a 110.6% year-over-year increase from talent management services and a 30.1% year-over-year increase in event production, reflecting the success of the Company's ongoing diversification strategy. The first-half results did not include contributions from mining and digital assets operations, which commenced in the second half of 2025.

Net loss for the first half of 2025 was US$136.3 million, compared with US$4.7 million in the same period of 2024, primarily due to non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairments totaling US$125.9 million associated with Ninjas in Pyjamas' market value adjustments.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first half of 2025, which excludes interest expense, net, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, and goodwill and intangible asset impairment, was negative US$7.1 million, compared with negative US$2.6 million in the same period of 2024.





Strategic and Operational Highlights

Expansion into Digital Infrastructure

NIP Group established its Mining and Digital Assets Division in the second half of 2025, marking its official entry into the digital infrastructure and Bitcoin mining sector. The division embodies the Company's second growth engine, complementing its entertainment portfolio with a scalable source of recurring revenue that also supports the computing power required for NIP Group's next-generation entertainment ecosystem.

In September 2025, the Company completed the acquisition of its first tranche of mining assets ("Tranche 1"), bringing 3.11 exahash per second (EH/s) of installed hash rate online. Building on that success, NIP Group announced a second asset-purchase agreement ("Tranche 2") to significantly expand its total mining capacity. As consideration for both acquisitions, the Company issued a certain number of its Class A ordinary shares to the sellers. The Company expects to close Tranche 2 in December 2025. Once both tranches are fully deployed, total installed mining capacity will reach 11.3 EH/s, positioning NIP Group among the top listed Bitcoin miners globally and the largest in the Middle East.

Based on current Bitcoin network conditions and utilization assumptions, the combined capacity is expected to yield approximately 1501 Bitcoin per month at full scale, subject to the global network hash rate. This provides meaningful cash-flow visibility and establishes mining as a strong, complementary revenue stream within NIP Group's diversified portfolio.

To lead this division, NIP Group appointed Carl Agren as Chief Operating Officer of Mining and Digital Assets. Mr. Agren brings extensive experience in blockchain infrastructure and AI computing. He previously served as CEO of Phoenix Technology, one of the world's leading blockchain infrastructure operators, and co-founded G42 Cloud (now Core42), the largest AI and cloud-computing company in the Middle East. He will be based in Abu Dhabi, operating from NIP Group's regional headquarters under the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) partnership framework.

1 The estimated monthly Bitcoin production is based on current network conditions, including assumptions regarding NIP Group's average operating hash rate, network hash rate, mining difficulty, and block rewards. Actual results may vary depending on future changes in these factors.



Entertainment Portfolio Development

In entertainment, NIP Group advanced its diversification strategy, with talent management revenues growing 110.6% year-over-year, driven by expansion in online advertising and promotion services. Event production revenues rose 30.1% year-over-year, reflecting the expansion of its live entertainment footprint with the launch of NIP Culture & Entertainment (Beijing) joint venture and its debut event, the Qianfan Music Season: Wonderland Festival, which drew more than 70,000 attendees, underscoring NIP Group's ability to scale large-format live events.

Meanwhile, esports revenues were temporarily impacted by softer sponsorships and the timing of league confirmation. Revenue associated with league confirmation is expected to be recognized in the second half of 2025. NIP Group's esports sponsorship pipeline has also shown early signs of improvement, providing a healthier foundation for future growth.

The Company implemented cost optimization measures across teams, streamlined operations, and rebuilt its Western esports structure, positioning NIP Group for stronger performance going forward.

Sustainability and Governance

The Company published its inaugural Sustainability Report, highlighting progress in governance, workforce diversity and community engagement. Women represent 47.8% of NIP Group's global workforce, and employees completed over 5,500 hours of professional training in 2024. In November 2025, the Company also adopted its 2025 Share Incentive Plan to enhance retention and better align employee incentives with shareholder interests.

Management Commentary

Mario Ho, Chairman and Co-CEO of NIP Group, commented, "The first half of 2025 was a period of recalibration, rebuilding and disciplined execution for NIP Group. We strengthened our legacy entertainment businesses to improve efficiency and revenue quality, while building our second growth engine in mining and digital infrastructure. We saw strong growth in talent management and continued expansion in event production. In esports, we expect league revenue to be recognized in the second half of the year and our sponsorship pipeline is improving, which provides a healthier foundation for future growth."

Hicham Chahine, Co-CEO of NIP Group, stated, "The establishment of our Mining and Digital Assets Division introduces a new recurring cash flow stream and supports our long-term strategy of building a resilient, diverse ecosystem at the intersection of gaming, entertainment, and next-generation computing. As the first gaming entertainment company to establish a significant digital assets infrastructure presence, our dual-engine strategy uniquely positions NIP Group for scalable growth in the high-demand crypto and AI sectors. We successfully launched our Bitcoin mining operations in September with the acquisition of on-rack mining machines totaling 3.11 EH/s of capacity. With the recently announced second asset-purchase agreement, our total installed capacity will be approximately 11.3 EH/s. At full deployment, this capacity is expected to generate approximately 150 Bitcoins per month, positioning NIP Group among the top public Bitcoin miners globally and the largest in the Middle East. Our immediate priorities are disciplined execution and ramp-up, and we expect to begin seeing the positive financial impact of this division in the coming quarters."

Ben Li, CFO of NIP Group, added, "Our financial results for the first half of 2025 reflect meaningful top-line expansion, with total revenues increasing by 55.5% year-over-year to US$61.2 million, supported by growth in talent management and event production, underscoring the effectiveness of our diversification strategy. During the period, we recorded non-cash goodwill and intangible asset impairments totaling US$125.9 million, reflecting a prudent reassessment of historical valuations with no impact on operations or cash flow. With the launch of our Mining and Digital Assets Division, we are establishing new recurring revenue streams that will enhance profitability over time. Backed by a solid cash position and continued financial discipline, we remain focused on executing our strategy and achieving adjusted EBITDA profitability in the second half of 2025."

First Half of 2025 Financial Results

Total net revenues

Total net revenues were US$61.2 million for the first half of 2025, a year-over-year increase of 55.5% from US$39.3 million in the same period of 2024.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of the Company's net revenues by business segments for the period indicated.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 US$ - US$ - (US$ in thousands, except for %) Net revenues: - - - - - - Esports teams operation - 8,781 22.3 3,762 6.2 Talent management service 21,901 55.7 46,133 75.4 Event production 8,662 22.0 11,268 18.4 Total - 39,344 100.0 61,163 100.0

Esports teams operation. Net revenues from esports teams operation during the first half of 2025 were US$3.8 million, representing a change of 57.2% from US$8.8 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was primarily due to fewer sponsors and the absence of league revenue share recognition in the first half of 2025 due to a timing change compared with the same period of 2024, as the league only confirms revenue share on a full-year basis in 2025. The related league revenue share is expected to be recognized in the second half of 2025 upon annual confirmation.

Talent management service. Net revenues from talent management services grew by 110.6% to US$46.1 million in the first half of 2025, from US$21.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was driven by the strategic shift within the Company's talent management service operations to expand its online advertising and promotion services.

Event production. Net revenues from event production increased by 30.1% to US$11.3 million in the first half of 2025, from US$8.7 million in the same period of 2024. The growth was attributed to the Company's expansion of its live entertainment business, particularly the launch of large-scale music festivals.





Cost of revenues

Cost of revenues for the first half of 2025 was US$62.4 million, compared to US$37.0 million in the same period of 2024.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of the Company's cost of revenues by business segments for the periods indicated.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2025 US$ - US$ - (US$ in thousands, except for %) Cost of revenues: - - - - - - Esports teams operation - 6,019 16.3 5,525 8.8 Talent management service 23,204 62.7 46,649 74.8 Event production 7,757 21.0 10,226 16.4 Total - 36,980 100.0 62,400 100.0

Esports teams operation. Cost of revenues from esports teams operation for the first half of 2025 decreased by 8.2% to US$5.5 million, from US$6.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decline was primarily attributable to roster adjustments for the Company's League of Legends Pro League (LPL) teams under a more disciplined spending strategy, which resulted in a reduction in player salaries.

Talent management service. Cost of revenues from talent management service for the first half of 2025 increased by 101.0% to US$46.6 million, from US$23.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly due to higher costs for online advertising and promotion services, generally in line with revenue growth.

Event production. Cost of revenues from event production for the first half of 2025 increased by 31.8% to US$10.2 million from US$7.8 million in the same period of 2024, slightly higher than the segment's revenue growth.





Gross profit

Gross loss for the first half of 2025 was US$1.2 million, compared with gross profit of US$2.4 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin for the first half of 2025 was negative 2.0%, compared with 6.0% in the same period of 2024. The decrease in gross profit margin was mainly attributable to the decline in esports teams operation revenues.

Esports teams operation. Gross loss from esports teams was US$1.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared with gross profit of US$2.8 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin decreased to negative 46.9% in the first half of 2025 from 31.5% in the same period of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in high-margin sponsorships revenues and the absence of league revenue share recognition during the period.

Talent management service. Gross loss from talent management service narrowed to US$0.5 million in the first half of 2025 from gross loss of US$1.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross margin improved to negative 1.1% in the first half of 2025, from negative 5.9% in the same period of 2024, primarily reflecting a change in revenue mix from the Company's strategic shift to reduce the proportion of lower-margin online live-streaming services.

Event production. Gross profit from event production increased to US$1.0 million in the first half of 2025, from US$0.9 million in the same period of 2024. The gross profit margin decreased slightly to 9.2% in the first half of 2025 from 10.5% in the same period of 2024.





Selling and Marketing Expenses

Selling and marketing expenses for the first half of 2025 were US$3.1 million, representing an increase of 10.8% from US$2.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was mainly attributable to increased marketing and promotion expenses for the talent management business.

General and Administrative Expenses

General and administrative expenses for the first half of 2025 increased by 92.1% to US$9.0 million, from US$4.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the reinstatement of certain management salaries, higher share-based compensation expenses, and increased professional service fees related to post-listing matters.

Goodwill and Intangible Asset Impairment

The Company recorded non-cash goodwill impairment of US$106.3 million and intangible asset impairment of US$19.5 million in the first half of 2025, primarily associated with the Ninjas in Pyjamas brand. The impairments were recognized following an assessment that reflected Ninjas in Pyjamas' weaker-than-expected performance and a decline in the recoverable amount of its business compared with the assumptions applied at the time of acquisition.

Other loss for the first half of 2025 was US$0.1 million, compared with other loss of US$0.5 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to higher government subsidies in 2025.



Net loss for the first half of 2025 was US$136.3 million, compared with US$4.7 million in the same period of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA, which is calculated as net loss excluding interest expense, net, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, and goodwill and intangible asset impairment, was negative US$7.1 million for the first half of 2025, compared with negative US$2.6 million in the same period of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$10.2 million, compared with US$9.6 million as of December 31, 2024.

Outlook

NIP Group enters the second half of 2025 with enhanced visibility across both entertainment and digital infrastructure operations. The Company expects improvement in revenue and profitability in the second half of 2025 supported by efficiency gains in its entertainment division, ramp-up of its mining capacity and incentive frameworks in Abu Dhabi.

For the second half of 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted EBITDA profitability. This outlook reflects the Company's current estimates based on market trends and overall business operations and is subject to change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net loss excluding interest expense, net, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and goodwill and intangible asset impairment. This non-GAAP financial measure is presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. As non-GAAP financial measures have material limitations as analytical metrics and may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measures as a substitute for, or superior to, such metrics prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following table sets forth a breakdown of non-GAAP financial measures of the Company for the periods indicated.

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2024

2025

- - US$ - US$ - - (US$ in thousands, except for %) Net loss - (4,666 - (136,324 - Add: Interest expense, net - 340 686 Income tax (benefit) expense (931 - (2,987 - Depreciation and amortization- 1) - 2,698 3,270 Share-based compensation expense - 2,427 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment - 125,858 Adjusted EBITDA - (2,559 - (7,070 - Adjusted EBITDA margin- 2) (6.5 - (11.6 -

Notes:

(1) Primarily consists of depreciation related to property and equipment, as well as amortization related to intangible assets

(2) Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues.

Exchange Rate Information

The functional currency of the Company's PRC subsidiaries is RMB, which is the local currency used by the subsidiaries to determine financial position and operational results. The functional currency of Ninjas in Pyjamas is SEK, which is the local currency used by the subsidiary to determine financial position and operational results. The Group's financial statements are reported using U.S. Dollars

Additional paid-in capital 373,890,499 376,317,052

Statutory reserve - - 72,420 - - 72,420

Accumulated deficit (128,921,657 - (264,919,552 -

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) - - (10,522,210 - - - 16,819,110

Total equity attributable to the shareholders of NIP Group Inc. 234,526,583 128,296,561

Non-controlling interests - - 4,938,214 - - 5,743,338

Total equity - 239,464,797 - 134,039,899

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity - - 312,566,366 - - 217,462,770