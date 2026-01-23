Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 janvier/January 2026)

nDatalyze Corp. ("nDatalyze" or the "Corporation") has announced that, due to ongoing delays on the part of the Vancouver-based private company operating an international food import and distribution business ("FoodCo") and FoodCo's default on certain terms of the Binding Memorandum of Understanding signed on August 1, 2025 and announced on August 5, 2025, the Corporation has today notified FoodCo that it is terminating the proposed RTO with FoodCo.

nDatalyze will resume trading effective immediately.

For further in details please nDatalyze news release.

_________________________________

nDatalyze Corp. (« nDatalyze » ou la « Société ») a annoncé qu'en raison de retards persistants de la part de FoodCo, une société privée basée à Vancouver et exploitant une entreprise internationale d'importation et de distribution de produits alimentaires, et du manquement de FoodCo à certaines clauses du protocole d'entente contraignant signé le 1er août 2025 et annoncé le 5 août 2025, la Société a notifié aujourd'hui à FoodCo la résiliation du projet d'opération de prise de contrôle inversée (RTO) avec FoodCo.

La négociation des actions de nDatalyze reprend immédiatement.

Pour plus de détails, veuillez consulter le communiqué de presse de nDatalyze.

Issuer/Émetteur : nDatalyze Corp. Symbol/Symbole : NDAT Effective Date/Date Effective : Le 23 JAN 2026

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)