

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has begun accepting requests to participate in the FDA PreCheck pilot program.



FDA PreCheck is designed to strengthen the domestic pharmaceutical supply chain by increasing regulatory predictability, facilitating the construction of manufacturing sites in the U.S., and streamlining aspects of pharmaceutical manufacturing facility assessments in advance of a specific product application.



'After 35 years of globalists taking pharmaceutical manufacturing overseas, the FDA is taking bold steps to bring it back,' said FDA Commissioner Marty Makary. 'The PreCheck program is one of several powerful incentives we are providing to make the U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing sector more resilient and competitive.'



FDA said it will select an initial group of new pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities and begin conducting PreCheck activities in 2026. Facilities will be selected based on overall alignment with national priorities across multiple selection criteria, such as products to be manufactured, phase of facility development, timeline to producing pharmaceutical products for the U.S. market, and innovation in facility development. Additional priority consideration will be given to facilities producing critical medications for the U.S. market.



The FDA incorporated extensive industry feedback into the program design based on comments made during the 'Onshoring Manufacturing of Drugs and Biological Products' public meeting held on Sept. 30, 2025, and public comments received through Federal Register publication. Industry strongly supported early engagement during facility development and streamlined documentation processes.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



