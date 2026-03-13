Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 13, 2026) - WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSXV: WBE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Armaan Alibhai, CPA as CFO and Controller of the Company. With diverse and senior accounting responsibilities with major public and private corporations, Mr. Alibhai will join a dynamic leadership team at the Company.

The Company also announces that a total of 1,300,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options have an effective grant date of March 13, 2026 and are exercisable for a period of five (5) years at a price of $0.22 per share.

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Source: WestBond Enterprises Corporation