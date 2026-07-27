Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2026) - WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSXV: WBE) is pleased to announce a profit of $473,253 for the year ended March 31, 2026 ($52,380 loss for the year ended March 31, 2025). Sales increased 17.4% to $ 11,354,104 this year compared to $9,673,002 for the year ended March 31, 2025. Our profit margin for the year ended March 31, 2026, has also improved to 18.3% (12% for year ended March 31, 2025).

The increase in revenue is the result of an increase in sales across most product categories. Continued investment in new equipment and the addition of production employees supported the increase in sales volume. The investment in these resources would assist us in obtaining our goal of increasing profit margins and improving production efficiencies.

We plan to increase sales by fulfilling product inquiries from our current and potential customers from within Canada due to the uncertainties of tariffs from the USA. We are now supplying napkins and guest towels to major Canadian restaurant and hotel chains. The company continues to focus on existing market segments, adding staff and new, high quality and competitive product lines.

The annual report and other information is available on the company's website at www.westbond.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the company's intentions. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the ability to sustain or develop markets and increase profitability. Although the company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, changes in operating performance, availability of and prices for raw materials, availability of trained labour, foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, unexpected competition and other technical, market and economic factors. Although management of the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306781

Source: WestBond Enterprises Corporation