Viemed Healthcare, Inc.: Viemed Healthcare to Present at Sidoti's Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference March 18-19

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national provider of technology-enabled, home-based healthcare solutions and chronic disease management, today announced it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti's Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 18-19, 2026.

The presentation will begin at 1:45 p.m. ET on March 19, 2026, and can be accessed live here:

https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1tT5cF2WQ2KJVPRVNdks7g

Viemed will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 18-19, 2026. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and does not require Sidoti client status.

About Sidoti Events, LLC ("Events") and Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti")

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC, formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the over 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities, of which almost 70 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") and Sidoti Lighthouse Equity Research ("Lighthouse") programs. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the many investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Events benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with over 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of home medical equipment and post-acute healthcare services in the United States, with a focus on respiratory, chronic care, and women's health products and services. Viemed's model emphasizes efficient, high-quality care delivered in the home through a combination of high-touch clinical support and technology-enabled services, including therapy, education, and counseling provided by our clinical practitioners. For more information, visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@viemed.com

Trae Fitzgerald

Chief Financial Officer

Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

(337) 504-3802

SOURCE: Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/viemed-healthcare-to-present-at-sidotis-small-cap-virtual-investor-co-1148121