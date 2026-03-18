Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2026) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) is advancing its major silver discovery in southern Bolivia's Iska Iska district, highlighting continued drilling programs and expanded understanding of one of the region's significant silver-tin polymetallic systems. Ongoing infill drilling and planned studies are designed to support further evaluation as the project moves toward the next stage of development. Eloro has entered into contract with the world's leading provider of specialized drilling services, Major Drilling Group International Inc.

http://www.b-tv.com/post/eloro-resources-advances-major-silver-discovery-in-southern-bolivia-btv-60

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF)

https://elororesources.com/en/investors/investor-centre/





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