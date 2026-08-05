Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2026) - Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) - Growing demand for silver across industrial, technology, and renewable energy applications is increasing attention on large-scale discoveries capable of supporting future supply. Eloro Resources is advancing a major silver and tin polymetallic discovery in southern Bolivia, where ongoing drilling is supporting resource expansion and future engineering studies. With plans to complete up to 50,000 metres of additional drilling, the company continues to advance one of Bolivia's most significant recent mineral discoveries while progressing toward the next stage of project development.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

www.b-tv.com/post/eloro-resources-advancing-a-large-silver-tin-discovery-btv-30

Eloro Resources Ltd. (TSX: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF)

https://elororesources.com/en/investors/investor-centre/

About BTV - Business Television:

For over 25 years, BTV has been a capital markets focused TV production and Digital Marketing Agency. BTV helps companies increase their brand awareness to a national retail and institutional investor audience, combining unique content creation and major distribution services on top tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News and financial sites. The BTV suite of strategic products include: BTV- Business Television Show, CEO Clips, TV Branding Ads, Digital, Lead Gen, Social and Direct Email Marketing Campaigns that reach investors where they research and live on-air and online.

Discover Investment Opportunities!

www.b-tv.com/theagency

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips - are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308176

Source: BTV Alerts