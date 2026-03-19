Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- 29th Annual CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference
The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:50 pm ET on March 25, 2026. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.
- Stifel Summer Solstice Conference
The Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on June 16, 2026 at the JW Marriott - The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa.
For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Management, please contact Investor Relations or your CIBC and Stifel representatives.
About Leon's Furniture Limited
Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:
leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.
For further information, please contact:
|Victor Diab
Chief Financial Officer
Leon's Furniture Limited
Tel: (416) 243-4073
lflgroup.ca
|Jonathan Ross
LodeRock Advisors, Leon's Investor Relations
jon.ross@loderockadvisors.com
Tel: (416) 283-0178
SOURCE: Leon's Furniture Limited
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289154
Source: Leon's Furniture Limited