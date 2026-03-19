Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 19, 2026) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:

29th Annual CIBC Retail and Consumer Conference

The Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 1:50 pm ET on March 25, 2026. Management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Stifel Summer Solstice Conference

The Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one meetings on June 16, 2026 at the JW Marriott - The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Management, please contact Investor Relations or your CIBC and Stifel representatives.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 300 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:

leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

SOURCE: Leon's Furniture Limited

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289154

Source: Leon's Furniture Limited