Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2026) - Leon's Furniture Limited (TSX: LNF) ("LFL" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 after market close on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the financial results.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Date: August 7, 2026 | Time: 8:00 am ET

Participant Dial-in: 1-833-752-3722 or 1-647-846-2293

Replay Dial-in: 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088

Conference ID: 10210656

Playback #: 9284685 (Expires on September 7, 2026)

Listen to webcast: https://www.gowebcasting.com/14763

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available on LFL Group's investor website following the conclusion of the call.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 301 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates six websites:

leons.ca, thebrick.com, furniture.ca, midnorthern.com, transglobalservice.com and appliancecanada.com.

SOURCE Leon's Furniture Limited

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/305169

Source: Leon's Furniture Limited