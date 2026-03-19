BHA Strategy Announces Staff Growth for Leading Public Affairs and Strategic Communications Firm

Grace Anello Tuberville joins the firm as Vice President, Strategic Communication

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / March 19, 2026 / BHA Strategy, a leading Tennessee-based public affairs and strategic communications firm, has announced the continued growth of the team with the hiring of Grace Anello Tuberville. Grace recently joined BHA as Vice President, Strategic Communication after working as a meteorologist and on-air broadcaster at WAAY-TV in Huntsville, Alabama.

Tuberville brings both scientific expertise and strategic communication experience to her new role at BHA Strategy. As part of the Strategic Communications team, Tuberville will provide a unique perspective and industry insights for current and prospective clients seeking opportunities in growing fields across Tennessee and the Southeast. Her background in broadcasting and crisis communications will also further deepen BHA's full-service client support.

"Grace has a proven ability to translate complex information into clear, actionable insight, and will be invaluable as we continue to deliver results for our clients," said Blake Harris, CEO of BHA Strategy. "She brings the kind of strategic thinking and collaborative spirit that produces winning outcomes."

Grace joins BHA Strategy as the firm marks its fourth year and has grown to be one of the leading consulting firms in the region. BHA's team of senior strategists and government relations professionals, in partnership with BGR Group, a premier government affairs and public relations firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., allows us to serve clients across Tennessee and around the country.

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About BHA Strategy ( BHA Strategy ):

Based in Nashville, Tennessee, BHA Strategy is a full-service, strategic consulting firm providing expertise in government affairs, public relations, and corporate intelligence. With deep roots in both political campaigns and public service, BHA's team applies winning campaign strategies and senior advisor expertise to the biggest challenges facing startups, corporations, and causes. BHA retains a political skill set that includes public opinion research, digital marketing, and media production/placement. The firm's core focus is multi-state government affairs, strategic communication, and reputation management.

About BGR Group ( www.bgrdc.com ):

Founded in 1991, BGR Group is a premier government affairs and public relations firm with offices in Washington, D.C., London, Austin, Texas, Phoenix, Arizona and Atlanta, Georgia. BGR specializes in three key areas: bipartisan government affairs, strategic communications, and business advisory services. BGR brings together some of the most accomplished policy experts, public opinion influencers, and issue advocates from across the political spectrum.

Contact Information

Sarah Stockton

Senior Vice President

sarah@bhastrategy.com

615-477-5893

SOURCE: BHA Strategy







View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/bha-strategy-announces-staff-growth-for-leading-public-affairs-a-1149858