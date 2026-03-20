Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2026) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) (the "Iconic") The Company announces the grant, pursuant to its 10% Rolling Stock Option Plan (the "Options") that was ratified and approved by shareholders on June 15, 2025, of options to eligible participants to purchase a total of 5,500,000 common shares, exercisable in whole or in part on or before March 19, 2029 at an exercise price of $0.09 per share (being 25% discount to the closing price of the Company's shares on March 19, 2026). The Company would also like to clarify that of 3,000,000 stock options that were granted (see News Release August 15, 2025) there were 1,300,000 stock options that were originally granted to Pollen Agency Ltd, and of which have been cancelled due to the termination of the Agreement (See News Release March 19, 2026).

The grant of Options are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

SIGNED: "Richard Barnett"

For further information on ICM, please visit our website at www.iconicminerals.com. The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release including, without limitation, the exercise of the stock options are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained lithium and gold demand and prices. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Iconic expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289302

Source: Iconic Minerals Ltd.