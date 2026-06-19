Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Iconic Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: ICM) (OTCQB: ICMFF) (FSE: YQG) (the " Company" or "Iconic") announces that drilling continues at the New Pass gold property ("New Pass" or the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada and core samples from the first six drill holes of the 2026 program have been prepared and submitted for analysis. The 2,140-hectare property is located along a prospective Carlin-type gold trend approximately 150 miles (240 km) east of Reno.

To date, more than 1,900 feet (580 meters) of HQ core drilling has been completed from nine drill sites. All nine holes drilled to date have intersected the limestone unit that hosts the Carlin-type gold mineralization targeted by the program. The core correlates well with nearby historical drill logs and is being quartered to ensure material remains for future metallurgical testing. Samples from the first six drill holes have been submitted to ALS in Reno for gold and silver analysis. In addition, a few representative holes will undergo multi-element analysis to provide additional geochemical information on the mineralization system.

Iconic Minerals' President and CEO, Richard Kern stated; "The drill program at New Pass continues to advance as planned. Our team has streamlined core processing and sampling to move material to the laboratory efficiently while maintaining rigorous quality standards. American Drilling has done an excellent job under challenging drilling conditions typical of Carlin-type systems. We look forward to receiving the assay results and integrating them into our understanding of the deposit."

New Pass Drilling Exploration Summary

Drilling has been completed at nine sites with pads constructed for an additional 11 holes. All holes are being drilled at N70oE, -45o. The holes are designed to test the southwest-dipping mineralized zone, which is up to 250 feet (76 meters) thick. The stratigraphic section consists of rhyolite tuff overlying limestone. Gold-silver mineralization occurs primarily along the contact between the rhyolite tuff and limestone units and extends into the underlying limestone. The limestone is often altered to jasperoid, and silicification of the contact zone is intense. The core is being securely transported to Reno, Nevada for logging and core cutting before being sent to ALS in Reno for fire assay as 10-foot (3.05 m) samples.

About the New Pass Gold Property

The New Pass Gold Property is located within Nevada's Basin and Range Province along the highly prospective Sulfur-Lovelock-Austin structural gold trend, a region recognized for hosting Carlin-type gold systems.

The Property was initially explored in 1980, when a stream sediment arsenic anomaly led to the discovery of a gold-bearing jasperoid system. Since that time, more than 131,000 feet (40,000 metres) of drilling across 329 drill holes have identified significant intervals of Carlin-type gold-silver mineralization, leading to the delineation of the New Pass Au-Ag deposit.

The New Pass Au-Ag deposit represents a classic Carlin-type system, with mineralization hosted primarily within silicified rocks and jasperoid developed in decalcified limestone of the Triassic Lower Augusta Mountain Formation. A major north-northwest to south-southeast trending, west-dipping structure separates Triassic calcareous rocks from younger Tertiary volcanic rocks and acted as a major conduit for hydrothermal circulation, alteration, and gold-silver deposition.

The deposit outcrops at surface and has been drilled along approximately 0.8 miles (1.25 kilometres) of strike length, with the deepest pierce point reaching a vertical depth of approximately 1,000 feet (295 metres). The shallowly west-dipping tabular deposit remains open along strike in both directions and at depth, providing significant exploration upside.

Inferred Resource Summary (Paul D. Noland, CPG, September 3, 2010)

• Total Short Tons:

• Average Grade AuEq:

• Contained AuEq Ounces:

• Average Silver Grade:

• Contained Silver Ounces:

• Average Gold Grade:

• Contained Gold Ounces: 15,515,488

0.022 oz/ton

341,750

0.202 oz/ton

3,139,054

0.018 oz/ton

282,986

The New Pass deposit hosts an inferred mineral resource that demonstrates the scale and continuity of the mineralized system identified to date. Historical NI 43-101 reporting outlines an inferred resource containing both gold and silver mineralization within a near-surface, oxide-dominant system. This existing resource provides a technical foundation for continued exploration, with mineralization remaining open along strike and at depth. The combination of a defined resource and multiple untested targets supports the potential for meaningful resource growth through continued exploration.

Qualified Person

Richard Kern, Certified Professional Geologist, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Kern is not independent of the Company as he is the Chief Executive Officer of Iconic.

About Iconic Minerals Ltd.

Iconic Minerals Ltd. is a Nevada-focused gold exploration company advancing high-potential assets in proven mining jurisdictions. The Company's flagship New Pass Gold Property hosts a defined resource with significant expansion potential. Iconic is committed to disciplined exploration, technical advancement, and unlocking long-term shareholder value through systematic project development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Richard Kern"

Richard Kern, President and CEO

For further information, please visit www.iconicminerals.com or contact the number above.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements with respect to future operations on the Property, the completion of the Exploration Program, results of the Joint Venture, and the future business plans and exploration activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "will", "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals, and the future development of the Property in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development activities, actual results of exploration activities, including on the Property, requirements for additional capital, future prices of lithium and gold, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, lack of investor interest in future financings, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, permits or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics, including the impact of such epidemics or pandemics on the business, financial condition and exploration and development activities of the Company, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, title disputes, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents, approvals or authorizations, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange, the timing and possible outcome of any pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, and risks related to joint venture operations, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's latest Management's Discussion and Analysis and filed with the Canadian Securities Authorities. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedarplus.ca and readers are urged to review these materials.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this news release or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302128

Source: Iconic Minerals Ltd.