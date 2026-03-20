Regulatory News:
M6 Métropole Télévision (Paris:MMT) is pleased to announce that its 2025 Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) has been filed on March 19, 2026 with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers AMF).
The document is available on the company's website www.groupem6.fr (section Investors Investors and analysts Reports) and on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org).
The following documents are included in the Registration Document
- the 2025 annual financial report
- the report on the Group's corporate governance
- the sustainability report
- the information relating to the statutory auditors' fees
- the reports of the statutory auditors
- the description of the share buyback programme.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260320288865/en/
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Myriam Pinot +33 (0)1 41 92 57 73 myriam.pinot@m6.fr
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