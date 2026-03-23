Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Download PDF - EN
Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2026) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
publishes its 2025 Annual Report
The 2025 Annual Report of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is available on the company's website: http://tradition.com/financials/reports.aspx
ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.
For more information, please visit www.tradition.com.
CONTACTS MEDIA
Patrick Combes, Président
Compagnie Financière Tradition SA
+41 (0)21 343 52 87
actionnaire@tradition.ch
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289557
Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition