Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

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Lausanne, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 29, 2026) - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 of the Six Exchange Regulation Listing Rules

Compagnie Financière Tradition announces today that its share buyback programme initiated on 21 August 2023 ended. Under this programme, Compagnie Financière Tradition repurchased a total of 251,149 shares, equivalent to 3.28% percent of the initial share capital. Details of Compagnie Financière Tradition's share repurchase history can be found on the Company's website at https://www.tradition.com/investor-relations/share-buy-back.aspx .

A new programme has been put in place for a maximum amount of 300,000 shares for a duration of 3 years starting 2 June 2026 and ending no later than 1 June 2029.

ABOUT COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,500 people globally and provides broking and data services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.tradition.com .

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299417

Source: Compagnie Financiere Tradition